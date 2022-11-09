Central Western Daily
Cowra dog attack claims life of two-year-old boy, medical staff praised for 'superhuman effort'

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated November 9 2022 - 12:10pm, first published 11:51am
POLICE have spoken of the "superhuman efforts" by medical staff and police to save the life of a two-year-old Cowra toddler, who subsequently died following a dog attack in the town on Tuesday.

