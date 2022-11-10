This day, the 11th day of the 11th month has been honoured and commemorated across the world since the end of World War I in 1918.
It was known as Armistice Day to begin with, and transitioned into Remembrance Day at the end of World War II.
It's an opportunity to stop and remember all the people who gave their lives in these and all the following battles, and their families who still grieve their lost ones, and all those whose futures were never the same again.
This is the day we stop and remember.
The minute's silence is observed in the public arena as a mark of respect and honour for our ex-servicemen and women who fought for our country in the last hundred years.
Yet, it is so much more than that. The dictionary describes Armistice as a cessation of hostilities. That, of course, is step one.
Unless it is accompanied by forgiveness and understanding, new horizons and good intentions, it becomes nothing more than a word.
It's over a hundred years now since World War I came to an end, but our world is still struggling to find peace and goodwill to all people.
The tragedies happening in the Ukraine at the hands of Vladimir Putin and his followers have a long way to travel before they can be resolved with respect and dignity.
The treatment of women by the Taliban and other autocratic regimes is overdue for an armistice.
The long term incarceration and neglect of so many people trying to find asylum and safety being caught up in the backlog of proper visa processing, especially here in Australia, is overdue for proper resolution.
While this day is focused on worldwide and historical events, we can also look at an armistice in our own lives and families, where there are people struggling with abuse of many kinds, and seemingly unable to find forgiveness, reconciliation and understanding.
Thankfully, there are a variety of "listening ears" available to be used, but the sufferers frequently find it extremely hard to take this step.
Many years ago, our returned soldiers were often diagnosed as "shell shocked" when they came home with what is now known as PTSD - "Post traumatic stress disorder", and treated accordingly.
The Ode of Remembrance will be recited in many places, and hopefully, resonating in all our hearts.
"They shall not grow old as we who are left grow old. Age shall not weary them or the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them. Lest we forget."
One can't recall the numbers of men and women who have courageously enlisted to fight for our country, nor thank them enough.
We can only hope and pray that war in any and all its shapes and forms will soon come to a permanent end, and that the leaders will adopt sane and sensible ways and means of reaching resolution without resorting to bloodshed and war.
