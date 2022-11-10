Molong's Jake Murray is a talented young mechanic of very few words.
But try to stop his boss from showering the award-winning apprentice with nothing but praise - it's just not possible.
Grabbing gold at the 2022 Daroo Business Awards on November 4, the 20-year-old picked up this year's title in the Cabonne region for Apprentice of the Year.
Three-years prior to kicking off his role with Molong Tyre & Mechanical, Mr Murray was employed as a cleaner, tidying up the workshop after school at the age of 15.
With a mechanic-by-trade father and a keen interest in mechanical technology, Mr Murray eventually mustered his courage and approached the business owner for a brand new job title in the team.
"I put him straight on because I knew he was a good kid," Andy McKenzie said.
"Jake doesn't say much and he's pretty quiet, but I tell you what he's committed and there's nothing he can't or won't do here."
Halfway through his Certificate III in Light Vehicle Mechanical Technology, Mr McKenzie says the now-second-year apprentice is working "well above" his role.
Swapping over engines along with a range of other complex tasks, the owner says Mr Murray is doing the work of a fully-qualified mechanic already.
The employer's idea is that he'll learn more outside of general servicing jobs this way, picking up more advanced skills to accelerate his knowledge along the way.
"Jakes gets the bigger jobs because he's so thorough in his work and very good at taking directions, he's also our go-to guy for doing clutches now as well," Mr McKenzie said.
"Nothing bothers him and he doesn't get cranky at anything, so you can pull him off something halfway through and put him on something else without any complaints - he just gets it done."
Mr Murray also agreed that he has a very "chilled" attitude when it comes to both his work and personal traits in general.
"I don't stress about stuff because it's just got to be done," Mr Murray said.
Jake doesn't say much and he's pretty quiet, but I tell you what he's committed and there's nothing he can't or won't do here.- Owner of Molong Tyre & Mechanical, Andy McKenzie
"And there's no point in getting cranky about any of the work ... and I like the bigger sort of jobs, because I've always liked those challenges."
Which is another reason why the owner now wants to bring him into the role of mechanical diagnosing.
This next phase will push the apprentice to an even higher level of work, where he'll take the reins by independently identify issues with vehicles being brought in for repairs.
"I'll generally do diagnosing or another qualified mechanic will, but I want Jake learning how to problem-solve on the spot and build that confidence with customers directly," Mr McKenzie said.
"You've got to do those things quickly and you've got to do it right and he'd be great, because he's got all the potential to do it and I know he'll do it well."
When asked if he felt proud of his efforts and the recent title, Mr Murray said he does feel proud of the work he's put in to get where he has.
Mr McKenzie added that while his mum "thought he might sleep with the trophy", Mr Murray should certainly feel proud of himself for what he's achieved so far.
I like the bigger sort of jobs, because I've always liked those challenges.- Daroo's 2022 Apprentice of the Year, Jake Murray
"He's come such a long way in the last 12-months, a very long way," Mr McKenzie said.
"And it's so hard to keep them when they get qualified because a lot of them end up chasing the big bucks at the mines, but I really hope he opens his own workshop in the future.
"Better yet, I hope he takes this one over one day."
