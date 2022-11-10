Central Western Daily
Our Business

Molong Tyre & Mechanical's Jake Murray wins Daroo's Apprentice of the Year title

EG
By Emily Gobourg
Updated November 10 2022 - 9:21pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Second-year apprentice at Molong Tyre & Mechanical, Jake Murray grabs gold for Apprentice of the Year at the 2022 Daroo Business Awards. Picture by Emily Gobourg.

Molong's Jake Murray is a talented young mechanic of very few words.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.