Two dogs have been seized following a fatal attack on a small boy in Cowra on Tuesday morning.
Emergency Services were called to a motel on the Grenfell Road, at Cowra, just after 10am on November 8 after receiving reports a two-year-old boy had been seriously injured in a dog attack.
The boy was rushed to Cowra hospital following the attack. It's believed he suffered serious injuries to his neck and face.
NSW Police officers attended the scene but by then the boy had already been transported to hospital.
He was then airlifted to Westmead Hospital, where he later died.
A crime scene was established at the motel, which continues to be examined by specialist officers.
Two dogs were secured and seized by Cowra Shire Council.
Investigations into the incident continue, and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
