During the Aussie spring and early summer seasons it's pretty common to see swarms of bees buzzing around like big brown and gold coloured clouds.
While it's not a desirable sight for most, trying to understand why we're seeing them and what to do in the situation isn't hurtful.
But a bee sting (or several of them) won't exactly tickle if you try to disturb a swarm - that's why there's a few things beekeepers want you to know.
With many unanswered questions buzzing around, the Central Western Daily caught up with local beekeeper Molong's Cameron Wild to answer a swarm of questions.
Mr Wild spends his time teaching people about the importance of bee survival and has been involved in many local projects with the Orange Beekeepers Group, Central Tablelands Landcare and the Molong Community Garden group for eight years.
Also a member of the Amateur Beekeepers Association of Australia and co-creator of its Orange branch, he says the reason we see bee swarms is because of overcrowding in former-hives.
"What they're doing is they've taken off and they've found a convenient place to park or land," Mr Wild said.
"So what happens before we see that swarm is that the bees have become crowded and the queens haven't got any more room to lay, so they make a decision that they're going to 'shoot through', its a very democratic process."
Mr Wild said after the bees have all gotten together and decide they're going to take off, they gorge themselves with honey before their exit.
This is so they've got enough food to survive on during their commute to find a brand new place to live.
"They make sure they have those full bellies and they take the old queen with them, so that cluster or swarm that people are seeing are the worker bees surrounding their queen," he said.
"The reason they're swarming around her is to keep her warm, because queen bees need to maintain a temperature of 30 degrees or more, while 'scout bees' outside of the swarm are hunting around for a new home."
Just like with the swarm being contained on the corner of Orange's Kite Street and Lords Place, that was exactly what locals were seeing outside of the Regional Investment Corporation [RIC] in late-October.
Bee enthusiasts from the RIC team, John Newcombe and Michael Halls are the pair pictured below who (luckily) understood what was happening and what to do in the situation.
"It's all about being prepared with protective equipment on hand just in case it is needed," Mr Newcombe said.
"[And] it was a large swarm in a location that was potentially dangerous to staff and people entering or walking past the building."
Mr Wild explained what exactly beekeepers are doing when they're called to manage bee swarms, which can be in an array of public spaces from bus stops, local trees, school grounds or business buildings.
He noted its also the legal responsibility of authorised beekeepers to minimise any swarm activity which also involves disease-testing methods.
"They're essentially shaking the swarm into a box to be a managed hive and are then rehoming those bees," he said.
"Before beekeepers can move swarms, we now also need to do what's called an alcohol wash test to check for the presence of varroa mite which is done in a jar with diluted [methylated spirits]."
Clearly best left to the experts, Mr Wild talked about some of the ways people can go about navigating swarm situations in their vicinity.
During the interview on Thursday, he was also receiving alerts to manage a swarm of bees in a tree of a local school's playground at the time.
"They might stay for one or two or three days but in time they will eventually move on and keep looking for something until they find it, but people should not disturb swarms when they see them," Mr Wild said.
The best thing that people can do is not to go near a swarm and to notify the right people.- Local beekeeper Cameron Wild on swarms
"There's a myth that swarms are very calm because they're not protecting any territory, but I've been stung plenty of times catching them so the best thing that people can do is not to go near a swarm and to notify the right people."
The easiest way to do that is to have the Amateur Beekeepers Association webpage handy, where residents can enter their postcode and pull up a list of nearby beekeeper members' contact details.
There are currently four local beekeepers listed between the areas of Orange, Molong, Canowindra and Robin Hill, who will safely rehome the swarm reported while also removing the potential dangers it poses to people in its vicinity.
The ABA website also instructs people to phone the Exotic Plant Pest Hotline on 1800 084 881 any day of the week between 9am to 5pm, or to use the online form at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/hives to report a bee swarm.
