Central Western Daily
Health

Kids to be treated at Orange Health Service after 'huge' donation of specialist emergency instruments from Lions Club

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated November 8 2022 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roger Thomas (Lions Foundation), Candice Duesbury, Jessica Allenby, Graeme Eggleston, Derry Fuge (Lions Club) and Riger Thomas (Lions Foundation. Picture by Dominic Unwin

A donation of emergency medical equipment is "huge" for Orange Health Service according to nurse Candice Duesbury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.