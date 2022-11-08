A donation of emergency medical equipment is "huge" for Orange Health Service according to nurse Candice Duesbury.
Ms Duesbury is an ENT specialist nurse at Orange Health Service and was in attendance on Tuesday, November 8, for a presentation of equipment donated by the Orange Lions Club.
The bronchoscopy (lung) equipment means the hospital can now treat children aged one to 14 for blocked airways instead of sending them to Sydney.
Ms Duesbury said the donation of the tools, worth around $25,000, was a gamechanger and thanked the Lions Club and Lions Foundation for the gift.
"We've got these beautiful bronchoscopy instruments which are emergency instruments for children that swallow or inhale anything into their lungs," she told the Daily.
"The main things are peanuts, for some reason, and coins. So we have specialist instruments here that can grab every specific item all the way to the bottom of their lungs. We can probably go from a 12-month old to a 14 year old.
"It means we don't have to send children to Sydney. It's huge. These instruments are amazing.
"We've also got a neo-natal bronchoscopy set but that's mainly for babies that need to be tubed and they will still be sent to Sydney but we can tube them here safely."
Medical equipment wasn't the only thing gifted to the hospital with Cadia Newcrest donating two laptops to the pediatric unit.
A spokesperson said Cadia had been approached by Lions and were all too happy to help out.
"Orange Lions Club reached out to us requesting a couple of computers and they were looking to donate that through to the hospital for the pediatric ward just to provide the kids the ability to connect with family and friends, particularly those here for long periods of time," they said.
Orange Health Service Nurse Manager Perioperative Services Jess Allenby said the hospital was very grateful for the generous donations.
"We're incredibly grateful to both the Lion's Club and Cadia for their generous donations, which will improve both the care and comfort of our paediatric patients," Ms Allenby said.
"The equipment and instruments purchased will allow our teams to more easily examine children's airways for obstructions, and more easily retrieve any obstructions or objects they may have inhaled.
"It means we'll be able to safely and effectively treat more patients here in Orange as close to their homes as possible, reducing the need for patients and their families to be transferred to other facilities for care."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.