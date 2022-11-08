A woman who was caught driving despite being disqualified, with her driver's licence application being refused, had appeared to be getting onto the right track.
Hollie Jane Blunt, 36, of Glenroi, was not present in Orange Local Court to face the single driving charge.
According to information presented in court, Blunt was driving along Lone Pine Avenue at 2.50pm when she was stopped for random breath and drug testing.
When the police asked for her driver's licence she said, "I'm not going to lie to you, I'm disqualified. I'm currently on my way to hospital".
Blunt passed both tests but a police check of her driver's licence status confirmed she was disqualified.
Her P2 licence was refused from July 19, 2022, to October 19, 2022, due to demerit point offences.
She has a bad, almost atrocious driving record but not quite there, she's got a bad general record but we haven't seen her for a couple of years.- Magistrate David Day
Blunt had previously had her driver's licence disqualified in Bathurst Local Court in May 2021.
Magistrate David Day said he could sentence Blunt in her absence.
"She knows where the courthouse is," he said.
"She has a bad, almost atrocious driving record ... but not quite there. She's got a bad general record but we haven't seen her for a couple of years," Mr Day said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley also took note of Blunt's situation and referred to her drug rehabilitation efforts.
"For the first time, probably, she went negative on the drug test," Sergeant Riley said.
However, Mr Day said he had limited options when it came to sentencing Blunt.
"Unfortunately she disqualifies herself from any leniency," Mr Day said.
He said the offence was classed as a second offence so carried a six-month minimum driving ban.
"The matter can be disposed with by a fine, it should be," Mr Day said.
"Bearing in mind, she has limited resources, she's fined $330."
Mr Day also convicted Blunt and disqualified her driver's licence for six months, which he said was the minimum, mandatory driving disqualification for her offence.
