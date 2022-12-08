While it's now operating out of Eugowra Public School hall following the devastating November 14 floods, highlighting Eugowra Community Children's Centre and one of its employees, remains a valid item of kudos.
Self-admittedly shy, early childhood educator Ashlee Newell was still on a subtle high following the November 4 night just prior, feeling "really humbled" to grab gold at the 2022 Daroo Business Awards.
Ms Newell has been a fixture at the children's hub for the past nine years and secured this year's title in the awards' Employee of the Year category.
With the hub also nominated in three other categories, she attended the awards night with her colleagues to support the centre she loves.
While she knew about her own nomination, Mrs Newell said she still hadn't realised she was a finalist until she arrived with her team on the night.
"The girls said 'Ash, look on the back page' and that I had to do a speech if I won, but I thought 'no, it'll be fine ... I won't get it, there's no way'," she said.
"Then my name got called out and I nearly went to tears ... nothing like that ever happens to me, so I felt really humbled."
With a continued modesty, the newest Employee of the Year spoke about the foundation of teamwork.
It's the united actions of her colleagues which she believes are what ultimately got her over the winner's line.
"I wouldn't have been able to have done it without them; they and the families we work with always uplift me, so it's like an award for all of us," she said.
"I can be pretty shy and not one to take credit, but it feels beautiful and I do feel like it's a bigger team effort."
[Our team] and the families we work with always uplift me, so it's like an award for all of us.- Eugowra's Ashlee Newell on Daroo Business Awards win
Entering the early childhood sector started with Mrs Newell's love for children, which she discovered during her younger years while babysitting.
Eventually she had two of her own children and the goal then was then to merge her love of spending time with kids, all into the one place.
"I wanted to be in an industry where I could still be there to watch my own children grow and blossom and I'd always had a passion for working with kids, so I figured childcare was the perfect choice," Mrs Newell said.
"And children are truly the best part of my job, because it doesn't matter what you do for them or how small it is, they're always grateful and that's uplifting for me."
Along with being part of a "nice team" of 12 educators, another of Mrs Newell's career highlights is the two-way street of care she receives.
Over her years at the centre since starting in 2013, parents and carers connected to the hub are an important part of Mrs Newell's job satisfaction.
It doesn't matter what you do for them or how small it is, they're always grateful.- Ashlee Newell on working with children
"We have beautiful families who are so kind, caring and praise you on the support that you give to their children, so that's a best part as well," she said.
"We're a small community, so you know everyone and you become friends with everyone, so it's like being part of one big family."
In her hometown of Eugowra, Mrs Newell said she's "very content" with where she lives and works, with no current plans in the pipeline to be anywhere else.
Though she's now in the preschool room, she'll still getting "a sneaky cuddle in" when her group blends with the younger ones.
For the school-aged children who have been in Mrs Newell's care in the past, crossing paths in the small town also brings her a smile to this day,
"When they see me, they still call me 'Miss Ash'," she said.
