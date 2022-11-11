"Pure terror" is how Spring Hill woman Stephanie Huysmans jokingly described travelling a quarter of a mile in just eight seconds.
Ms Huysmans has been involved in the sport of drag racing ever since she was a little kid, having crewed for her father and fellow Spring Hill man, Tony Huysmans, from the age of nine.
"It's dad, 100 per cent," she said when asked how she got involved in drag racing.
"He's been racing as long as I can remember."
Although a seasoned veteran herself now, by the time Ms Huysmans hit 18 years of age, she was yet to experience the thrill of driving on a racetrack in any way, shape or form.
"When I turned 18, dad asked if I wanted to drive," she said.
"I thought, 'heck yeah' because I thought I was going to get to drive his car. Unbeknownst to me, he had a completely different plan."
Her dad and one of his friends decided they would drive to Roma in Queensland where a car had been sourced for Ms Huysmans to drive.
"I ended up paying for it, but it was a nice surprise to have something completely different to what I'd expected. So yeah, all of this is dad's fault," she said with a smile.
Fast forward 15 years and the Spring Hill woman is still competing.
She drives for her family team - Fuelin' Around Racing - and made it to the semi-finals of the East Coast Thunder event, a national meet which was held at the Sydney Dragway over the weekend of November 4 and 5.
Fair to say she has come a long way since first putting pedal to the metal.
"My first car's best time was like a 9.80 seconds over a quarter mile at about 135mp/h," Ms Huysmans said.
"By 2014 we went from running 9.80s over the quarter to an 8.40, which in drag racing is huge. That was a pretty big step up.
"Then I got my current car in February 2021. This is a 509 cube big-block Chevy on mechanical injection, so there's no EFI, it's all old school tech. It's big, it's noisy and does what it needs to do, I love it."
So apart from the thrill of hurtling down a race-track at more than 200km/h, what does a drag race consist of for Ms Huysmans?
"You just hold on and hope that it goes straight. I don't know if it's instinct or stupidity," she said.
"You've got a routine that you follow and a process. Your crew knows the process so they help me go through the steps. You do your burnout and that sequence and then get to what we call the stage, which is basically the start line and then it's go time."
But while the race itself is over in mere moments, Ms Huysmans' job is far from finished.
"When the parachute comes out and I'm on the brake, I wouldn't say I'm relaxed, because you're still moving pretty quickly," she added.
"You're through the finish line and you're just glad that you and your competitor have had a safe run.
"You get down the end and the car is shut down, then it's relief. But then I need to know what happened, because it's not very often we know if we've won or lost, so we wait for the crew to say yes or no."
With cars travelling in close quarters at such high speeds, one could think that crashes are more or less the norm.
But for the first 15 years of her racing career, Ms Huysmans had remained accident free. That was until June of 2022.
"I was at a club meeting in Sydney and my throttle got jammed open in the first 100 feet of the race," she said.
"It went toward the left wall and then the right wall. The car nearly went over on its side and was all kinds of out of shape.
"I hurt a couple fingers and got my first ever concussion, but you've got to get back on the horse. There's no point being scared of it if it's something you love doing."
So with all of that in mind, what is it about the sport that has kept her burning desire alight for all these years?
"I really like the people in the sport, they're a completely different breed of people," she said.
"Everybody helps everybody no matter what class they're in or what car they drive. I also love the noise and the smell of burning rubber and methanol. It's not like anything else I've ever experienced."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.