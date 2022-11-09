Since launching her debut single back in May, Orange-based 'kiwi' musician Megan Woods says she's been "crushing it" ever since.
Nominated in five categories in the inaugural Dotted Eight Music Awards on November 17, she's also got The Big GIG project in the works - an event where her guitar students will head up Orange Civic Theatre on December 1.
So to say she's been fairly busy as a string of November shows roll out as well ... that'd be pretty accurate.
"Being a mum is full-on as it is, so it's been nuts but I honestly feel like I've been living my best life," Ms Woods said.
"It's definitely been a whirlwind these last few months, but I can't complain at all."
Her latest venture has her merged with three more talented Central West musos, who have joined Ms Woods to bring classic, "high-energy sounds" to one well-known courtyard in Orange.
The four local artists will feature for the fist time in The Agrestic Grocer's next Ruby Tuesday installment, which is all inspired by global superstar, Melissa Etheridge.
The pitch to perform covers of Etheridge tracks grew in size after the local hub's owner, Beau Baddock had suggested forming a band for the class album cover series.
Chef at the local hub and drummer, Pete Thoms immediately "got on board" with the pitch and later hunted down bass guitarist, Paul Burge.
Lead guitarist Hughie Brown joined the ranks and after six rehearsals, the crew premiered the first of four Etheridge-inspired gigs at Agrestic on November 8.
"I've learned so much from these guys since our first rehearsal back in August and it's such an honour to play with them," Ms Woods said.
"There's amazing musicianship between us all and we're playing big rock anthems from Melissa - a global powerhouse of a rock chick - and people can't help but want to tap their feet and move."
Putting her own "Kiwi-Aussie spin" on 14 of Etheridge's greatest hits, there's three remaining Ruby Tuesday nights this month set for November 15, 22 and 29.
The Agrestic Grocer will open its doors from 6pm with a kitchen menu available to order food on the night.
All live gigs in November will kick off from 7pm with the band set to "hit the ground running" with one of Etheridge's many hits, Refugee.
To purchase tickets to a Ruby Tuesday gig with Megan Woods, head online to The Agrestic Grocer's booking page.
