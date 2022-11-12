Central Western Daily

Wiradjuri and Wolgalu Elder Aunty Alice Williams named Elder of the Year at Orange NAIDOC awards

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
November 13 2022 - 12:30am
Aunty Alice Williams in front of Gaahna-bula, also known as Mt Canaobolas, which has cultural importance to Wiradjuri culture. Pictyre by Tanya Marschke

Aunty Alice Williams is keeping tradition alive and helping young Aboriginal people reconnect with their culture and learn the Wiradjuri language after moving to Orange nine years ago.

