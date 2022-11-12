Aunty Alice Williams is keeping tradition alive and helping young Aboriginal people reconnect with their culture and learn the Wiradjuri language after moving to Orange nine years ago.
On Saturday night she was surprised to be named Elder of the Year at the Orange Community NAIDOC Awards for the second time, having won the same accolade in 2018.
There was a standing ovation when the award was announced as the Elder of the Year.
"I think you could give that recognition to half a dozen people in town so that's why I was really surprised to get it because we all work equally hard as each other and I don't go out and do everything by myself, it's always with one or two of the other elders, especially the cultural camps and school things that we do, we go as a group," Aunty Alice said.
Jason French was one of the the organisers of this year's awards and said Aunty Alice does a lot of work that goes unrecognised behind the scenes.
"She was involved in a couple of repatriations in the last 18 months and has been a driving force in the Elders group here in Orange to apply for funding, to continue to the traditional burning, to keep the language alive, to help with dance," he said.
"She does a whole lot that I don't think a whole lot of the community recognise that she's actually involved in so it was good for her be recognised for those feats."
Aunty Alice grew up at Brungle in the Snowy Mountains and is a Wolgalu and Wiradjuri woman.
She said she was working at Jindabyne with the NSW Government's Office for Environment and Heritage and then moved to Cooma before moving to Orange where two of her children, a son and a daughter, live.
"I got custody of five grandkids and it's pretty hard juggling a full-time job with five grandkids so I tried it for a couple of years then it just got too difficult," she said.
She still has two of those grandchildren in her care.
"I've reared 11 children up, five children of my own, my five grandchildren, and a nephew because my young sister passed away and he was only eight when she passed away," Auntry Alice said.
Although she has become heavily involved in the Orange community since moving to the area, Aunty Alice said there was one key thing Orange doesn't have that she has missed.
"I miss the rivers," she said.
Aunty Alice said she was personally most closely connected to the Lachlan and the Murrumbidgee rivers.
"The Murrumbidgee starts in my country in Wolgalu Country so up in the Snowy Mountains and then it runs down through Wiradjuri."
Although she misses the river, Aunty Alice does manage to get back and is part of a group that's running Aboriginal water assessments.
Succession of knowledge is what keeps our culture going and why we've sustained knowledge to this day over 70,000 to 80,000 years because of that succession planning and language plays an important part of that planning.- Aunty Alice Williams
"We are going out to find some locations where we can take some of our younger Wolgalu people and train them up to test water," she said.
"I still do a lot of stuff at home but I do that through a corporation that we've set up through our family group as traditional custodians of that area but I do a lot of Wiradjuri stuff as well because we're right on the border."
Locally, Aunty Alice also works with a women's groups and continuing cultural burning practices, she has also been involved in repatriations at Garra, near Molong, in the last 18 months.
"As a Wiradjuri elder and because my great grandfather, he recorded the Wiradjuri line and that actually connects us to Mount Canobols, Gaanha-bula, that's my connection to this area," she said.
"Knowledge has always been in my family, he recorded that Wiradjuri language.
Aunty Alice is also helping to keep the language alive and has just finished certificate III in Wiradjuri language.
"We've got 26 different mobs here with different dialects, the Wiradjuri language is not all the same, there's different dialects for every mob and all those mobs are connected to the three rivers, the Murrumbidgee, the Lachlan and the Macquarie," she said.
"Succession of knowledge is what keeps our culture going and why we've sustained knowledge to this day over 70,000 to 80,000 years because of that succession planning and language plays an important part of that planning.
"I do it through family and community and if people ask me, schools, I usually take young people out and try and connect them back to Country, maybe they're not living on Country or they don't come from here so just teaching them a way to teach them how to identify different things in the cultural landscape.
"I do a lot of voluntary work in the schools, I've done the garden, the amphitheater at Calare school, so me and a group of elders went up there and we did that."
Aunty Alice has volunteered at most schools across Orange.
"I do a lot of stuff at Glenroi, before COVID I used to work in the kitchen program there for a bout four or five years, I went in and did maths and reading, all voluntary stuff because I had my grandkids in there anyway," she said.
"It's about passing on culture and knowledge and once people have experience and understand, that's breaking down some of those barriers."
Aunty Alice said she's seen big changes in the community since she moved to Orange.
Orange is a pretty special place because you've got all the different nations represented here, and so just delivering that connection stuff is really important and you can do that irrespective of what nation they come from.- Aunty Alice Williams
"Big changes, for the better, I think more people are willing to embrace the Aboriginal culture around here, they are interested in it.
"I get invited to a lot of places to speak on it and it just shows you the level of interest in it.
"I have no personal experiences from nine years ago or how that was but since I've come I think it's changed a little bit like me and the elders group, the Orange United Aboriginal Elders Group, we go out and do a lot of that stuff.
"We run cultural camps on one of the Land Council properties outside of town and just to reconnect kids back to country and we do a lot of cultural activities so a lot of the organisations get involved in that and we teach them a lot of different skills from weaving to just making spears and making traditional fire.
"We are just trying to instill all that in the young people, all the service providers, all the Aboriginal Service Providers all come together and we do that together. Local Land Services runs a lot of our programs and Housing Plus also is very supportive of the Aboriginal Elders in Town."
In addition to a lengthy work history as a cultural heritage officer, Aunty Alice continues to focus on the connection to the environment.
"I do a lot of stuff outside of town, I'm on a few different things that look after water, I'm a director of MLDR, Murray Lower Darling Basin, one of their groups, we represent 24 different Aboriginal Nations across, ACT, NSW, Victoria and South Australia, it's about water and getting water back to traditional owners," she said.
At the end of the month Aunty Alice will also attend a conference for threatened species, that's in addition to work with six communities from Tumut, Brungle, down to Hay, were they've recorded traditional uses of plants before that knowledge is lost.
"It's a good resource, I'd like to do something like that over here in the Central West so we can record the traditional use of the plants here so that we've got our own thing, I'm hoping that that Local Land Services will take that on board," she said.
"I keep pretty busy in town and out of town."
Aunty Alice has embraced the Orange community and acknowledged the differences young Aboriginal people face growing up here compared to her own upbringing on Country.
"I find Orange is different because it's a resettlement area ... so the kids don't have that connection and there's no river here, which is a shame because that connection to water is really important to us from a cultural sense, and I think the kids here haven't got the connection that we grew up with because we grew up on Country and so knowledge was passed down," Aunty Alice said.
"I do the same with my own grandkids and my nieces and nephews so they've got that cultural stuff and I've moved to Orange and realised there's a lot of problems here and that's because there's no cultural connection or there's no rivers and the more you give kids culture and a bit of knowledge the more they build themselves up.
I think more people are willing to embrace the Aboriginal culture around here, they are interested in it.- Aunty Alice Williams
"Orange is a pretty special place because you've got all the different nations represented here, and so just delivering that connection stuff is really important and you can do that irrespective of what nation they come from.
"You connect them through the environment and through the plants and how they work and we have similarity and some things are different but the basics are there."
Aunty Alice said non-Indigenous children have also been taking the information on board.
"They are really proud and NAIROC was just a prime example of that, we've got so many schools participating now and embracing their culture," she said.
"Orange is a pretty good place, we've got a lot of good services, we've got a of people who work here and it's a great community, there's a lot of support out there for everybody and through the services that we've got set up in town."
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
