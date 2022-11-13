Central Western Daily
Wiradjuri Elders hold recognition ceremony for Gerald Power the first Indigenous councillor in Orange

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
November 14 2022 - 4:30am
Councillor Gerald Power, with Chris Gryllis, who was involved in the Flame of Hope reconciliation project, and Wiradjuri Elder Uncle Neil Ingram at the NAIDOC Awards. Picture supplied

Gerald Power said he felt overwhelmed when he was recognised by local Elders in a respect ceremony and was presented with a special NAIDOC Committee Community Recognition Award at the annual NAIDOC Community Awards.

