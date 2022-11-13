Gerald Power said he felt overwhelmed when he was recognised by local Elders in a respect ceremony and was presented with a special NAIDOC Committee Community Recognition Award at the annual NAIDOC Community Awards.
Cr Power, is a Juru man who grew up in north Queensland but moved to Orange close to 40 years ago and is the chairman of the Orange NAIDOC Committee.
He said he felt honoured when he was draped with the possum skin during the ceremony and he also became emotional when he reflected on the standing ovation given to him by the Orange Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community, along with non-Indigenous guests, during the recognition ceremony conducted by Uncle Neil Ingram.
"It's so beautiful to be recognised by this community and I'm only one person and there's so many others who deserve recognition and they will," he said continuing that on the night he was left speechless.
"All I could say was thank you."
I'm still totally overwhelmed that the community would vote to have that, and that the committee would vote me in on that. From an outsider being here almost 40 years it's just 'wow'.- Cr Gerald Power
Kristin Hunter One is on the award night sub-committee and said the respect ceremony was conducted by Wiradjuri Elder Uncle Neil Ingram to acknowledge Cr Power as the first Indigenous person to be elected to Orange City Council, and be made deputy mayor, as well as for his commitment to the community.
"That was a really touching finish to the night," Mrs Hunter said.
"That left everyone feeling, that sense of pride and happiness inside."
Despite being the committee chairman, Cr Power said the other committee members managed to keep his award a secret.
"Sorry, I'm about to cry," Cr Power said during an interview with the Central Western Daily before revealing that local Elders contacted his family who made a video where they spoke about him, but technical gremlins meant it couldn't be played on the night and he didn't learn about it until his brothers called to congratulate him the next day.
He said he first learnt of the recognition award when Les Powell, who has known Cr Power for many years, took to the stage after all the other awards had been presented.
"I felt honoured," Cr Power said.
"I'm still totally overwhelmed that the community would vote to have that, and that the committee would vote me in on that. From an outsider being here almost 40 years it's just 'wow'.
"It was very emotional on the night to have the mayor there and then the councillors and the community as a whole.
"It was the most councillors that we've ever had at a NAIDOC celebration, so to have them all there and to witness all that too was just a wonderful feeling to be recognised by the community."
Those who attended included, mayor Jason Hamling and councillors Tammy Greenhalgh. Tony Mileto, Frances Kinghorne, Melanie McDonell and David Mallard all attending.
"That reflects a lot to me personally about where we are as a council and where we are as a community," Cr Power said.
Cr Power said the councillors were also impressed by the honesty of guest speaker Barkandji man and Wiimpatja founding director Ivan Clarke who spoke of his own personal experiences as a member of the Stolen Generations including his father's death in custody, being taken from his mother to be placed in a boys' home, where he was not told his mother had died until two weeks after she'd been buried.
He also revealed abuse suffered at the hands of people he'd been fostered out to and subsequent addictions and problems he faced as a young man.
"They said, 'wow, that's an amazing story', I mean from non-Indigenous people understanding the aspects of the trauma that happened for the Stolen Generations and to be truthful, I was there too," Cr Power said.
"I was also put out to families, so as a 61-year-old man, I knew exactly where that gentleman was coming from.
"His story would have reverberated right through those around my age around that very demographic, age demographic, that was impacted by the Stolen Generations, the removal and then housed out.
"To see the councillors come up to me and say, 'that was a powerful speech,' and for me not reflecting on myself but his, I said that just reflects that generation that's still here now living at his age and my age, that impact of policies but to reflect on the theme, we are getting up."
Cr Power referred to an analogy Mr Clarke made in his speech.
"You know, we can have a broken leg and we know that you've got a broken leg and so we will have a nurturing aspect, you know, 'that's okay, that's the reason you can't stand up, and that's the reason why you can't show up because you've got a broken leg'," he said.
"But this is emotional impact of policies gone by ... for him to get up, show up and stand up and to stay, for people that have never heard a story like that before was totally impactful, and to hear the councillors coming up to me and saying, 'that is amazing,' this is just sharing our journey to where we are.
When we do stand up, we hop up, and we pay our respect to elders, we really do mean that, because they've been through hell and back again.- Cr Gerald Power
"Even with the significant opportunity next year of a referendum to showcase us hopefully, we can get the votes across this wonderful nation of ours, to have us in the constitution, how does that reflect from where we are that we're impacted by policy? That's another story."
Cr Power said he has visited Menindee in Barkindji Country, where Mr Clarke came from and from where many children were taken during the Stolen Generations, some being transported as far as Darwin.
"To us as Aboriginal people, that story reverberates through just about every family because of our matriarchs, our elders, and that's why when we do stand up, we hop up, and we pay our respect to elders, we really do mean that, because they've been through hell and back again," he said.
"My parents, my grandparents, and myself personally, yeah."
Cr Power said that community perception has changed a lot during his time in Orange.
"I think more understanding of the First Nations and even the NAIDOC celebration, I think people are now aware," he said.
"We've grown in stature and recognition with the marches and everything else.
"This year would have been and was one of the largest attended across the board from the Friday morning tea, even the staff council's morning tea, we usually get 15 to 20 people, the place was packed ... there was so many people there, there would have been 80, 90, even 100 people there for that."
He said the ladies' night out also attracted more people than ever and more than 1000 people attended the family fun day.
Cr Power was also delighted with the turnout to the awards night where he said more than 300 people attended, will over the usual average of 240.
"We always have a cap of around 280 and if we get more than that then we know those tickets are available, he said.
"This year we had 280 and I was shocked when they came back and said we need more. I said 'what are you going to do?' and they said, 'we're going the whack in another 10 tables'.
"Then we still had a waiting list on the Saturday of about 50 people waiting to get in.
"It was just fantastic to see the community on board, it was just a great night, and absolutely brilliant night."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.