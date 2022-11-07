Central Western Daily
Court

Clifford Morgan jailed in Orange for receiving stolen Vivienne Westwood, Dolce & Gabbana products

By Court Reporter
Updated November 8 2022 - 8:04am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and stealing $50 worth of food from Coles. File picture

A man who is in custody until at least July 2024 has been given another jail sentence for receiving designer bags and sunglasses that were stolen from a motel room in Orange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.