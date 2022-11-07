A man who is in custody until at least July 2024 has been given another jail sentence for receiving designer bags and sunglasses that were stolen from a motel room in Orange.
Clifford Bruce Morgan, 25, of Sampson Street, was filmed on CCTV accepting a bag containing the stolen items from a 31-year-old woman, who is well-known to the police, at a hotel in Orange.
According to information presented in Orange Local Court, Morgan had gone to the Metro Hotel in Byng Street with the woman on March 12, 2022.
However, after a while the woman left the hotel and went to a nearby motel where she broke into a room while the occupants were out and ransacked their bags.
She is alleged to have stolen two Gorman tote bags, a Kathmandu bag, a Vivienne Westwood clutch, Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses, Oscar Wylee prescription glasses, prescription medication, a bottle-opener, Le Spec sunnies Apple ear buds, tracksuit pants and a t-shirt, hand sanitiser, 10 keys and tweezers in an unopened package.
The woman, who is currently in jail serving time for other offences, is alleged to have packed the items into one of the bags and returned to the hotel where she gave the bag to Morgan.
He tells me that he began offending as a young person after getting involved in the wrong crowd using drugs.- Solicitor Uzma Sherieff
The exchange was captured on the hotel's CCTV, which recorded him yelling, "where did you go?" to which she put her finger to her lips, indicating for him to be quiet.
Morgan and the women left the hotel at 8.50pm and went to the Orange Central Square Shopping Centre from where Morgan stole $50 worth of food from Coles including a loaf of bread, tub of ice cream and a number of other items.
Morgan pleaded guilty to larceny and receiving stolen property over the Audio Visual Link on Thursday.
It was unclear on Thursday if the woman has faced court yet for her alleged involvement.
Magistrate David Day described the woman as a "notorious co-offender" due to her longer criminal record and numerous court appearances before him.
"She's a hardened criminal," he said.
However, he said "there's a substantial risk of institutionalisation" for Morgan and his offences were also aggravated by a bad record.
Solicitor Uzma Sherieff said Morgan was "extremely embarrassed" about the offending and was under the influence of drugs at the time.
"He tells me that he began offending as a young person after getting involved in the wrong crowd using drugs," she said.
She did not oppose a short jail sentence being imposed despite his risk of being institutionalised.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said he would not oppose giving Morgan a Community Correction Order for the larceny saying it would come into effect once Morgan is released from custody for another matter.
Morgan is already serving a three-year and three-month jail sentence dating from March 12, 2022, to June 11, 2025, with a two-year and four-month non-parole period for a series of offences including actual bodily harm, larceny and assaulting a police officer occasioning actual bodily harm.
Sergeant Riley said these offences took place before the crimes that Morgan was already jailed for were committed.
Mr Day convicted Morgan and sentenced him to 12 months jail with a nine-month non-parole period dating from November 3, 2022, to August 8, 2023.
He also gave the man a two-year Community Correction Order requiring rehabilitation and treatment.
The CCO will to come into effect once Morgan is released from jail for more serious offending.
"Even though he's on a relatively lengthy parole, it should be longer, larceny should be longer, it should be two years, just so he remains supervised," he said.
"The property was not taken by him, it was taken from quite close to [the courthouse] by [the woman]."
Mr Day said the sentence was mitigated by an early guilty plea and had Morgan been sentenced for these offences at the same time as he received his previous jail sentence they all would have been rolled into one.
