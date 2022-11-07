The team from Contemporary Homes have cause to celebrate after winning four awards at the Master Builders Association Western Regions Excellence in Building Awards last week.
The Orange-based business won Best Contract Home $600,000 to $700,000 for The Contemporary Farmhouse, Best Kitchen at The Mt Vista Project, Best Bathroom at The Palm Cove and the major award of the year, Residential Builder of 2022.
Contemporary Homes owner and director Michael Paddison said the team was "extremely humbled" and it's a real privilege to be recognised for the drive and work the business puts into the building industry.
"It's a pretty big deal, we won residential builder of the year, it's no mean feat," Mr Paddison said.
"It was something that was always on the cards but we were surprised that we won it.
"I guess it's just a true accolade to the team that we've got, it didn't happen by fluke, it was something that we've worked together for a lot of years."
Mr Paddison said the award meant recognition from the industry for the effort the team puts in.
I think to be recognised from the MBA, we are on the right track and we are doing the right things and that sort of drives the performance from our team and gives them a bit of recognition.- Contemporary Homes director Michael Paddison
"I know what standards I drive for the guys and I drive it pretty hard and we know what we turn out, we turn out a very high quality product," he said.
"I think to be recognised from the MBA, we are on the right track and we are doing the right things and that sort of drives the performance from our team and gives them a bit of recognition."
Contemporary homes has been operating in Orange employing local tradies and using local suppliers for the past 14 years.
Contemporary Homes also congratulated now fully-qualified carpenter, Ryan Schick, for the nomination on apprentice of the year.
A new homewares and gift shop has opened in Lords Place next to the Canobolas Hotel.
Jess Serbutt has run Cedar Lilly Decor and Gift Store for about seven years and decided to open the shop front after moving to Orange recently so she can be closer to her mother, who lives in Orange.
"I started it a long time ago and then I put it to the wayside because I had a baby," she said.
"We just moved out here so we thought we would take it from online to a physical store."
Miss Serbutt said the items she sells are not the same as anyone else in Orange and she's marketing to both locals and visitors.
"I don't sell the same as anybody else," she said.
"I like it to feel like it's calming, it's calm and relaxed, lots of neutrals, and I have a big focus on hand made.
"I try and go overseas and meet the artisans and I have some ceramicists in Sydney that make stuff for me so I try and have that handmade connection rather than just being made in China.
"If I do source brands from overseas I'm the only one in Australia that has the contract with them. A Swedish line of linen that I carry and I have a lady in Amsterdam that hand makes cushions for me, so everything has a little story.
"It's quite sparse, I haven't gone crazy with stocking it yet just to see what everyone wants so I've got a balance between the locals and the tourists."
I don't sell the same as anybody else.- Cedar Lilly owner Jess Serbutt
Miss Serbutt said the business was influenced by her backgrounds as an interior designer from when she worked in commercial green spaces in the USA.
"I was living in the US and it started as a cashmere business and then I sort of put it to the side for a few years," she said.
"I'm an interior designer by trade and so when I got pregnant I thought OK, it's time to start doing that again and I knew that I had all of these connections around the world from makers and artisans that hand make things and thought, lets expand it into a whole line."
Cedar Lilly is open Tuesday to Sunday each week.
The shop is open from 10am to 4pm from Tuesday to Friday, 9am to 3pm on Saturday and and 9am to 1pm on Sunday.
Weekend warriors and professional tradies are now able to pop into the newest business to open in Blayney, Hoadley's Hardware.
Situated in the old Blayney Mowers and Heating building at 22 Adelaide Street, Blake and Tayla Hoadley are the pair behind the venture and as a plumber Blake is well aware of just how quickly Blayney is growing.
"With all the developments going up around the town there's a big need for all the essential hardware items, especially on the weekend," he said.
"We'll stock a good range of items including bags of cement, timber, Wattyl paints, Villaboard, Gyprock and plumbing supplies."
"All the essential stuff that you need and if you want it quick, you won't have to wait until your next trip into Orange or Bathurst," Mrs Hoadley said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.