'He (Westgarth) had written to Mandurama club several times asking for the return of the cup, but had received no reply; in August last he went to defendant's hotel at Mandurama and spoke to Thomas Dolbell, who produced the cup in his possession; witness demanded it on behalf of the trustees and defendant refused to give it up; he told Dolbell he had been instructed to take legal proceedings for its recovery; Dolbell said it was there when he took over the hotel and he would not give it up unless Mandurama club told him to.'

