Over a fifth of all crashes in Blayney Shire occurred on one road between 2016 and 2020, data has revealed.
Transport for NSW has released statistics for all local government areas (LGAs), showcasing where and when crashes occurred.
The Central Western Daily has already crunched the numbers for Orange and Cabonne Shire with the Mitchell Highway having the most crashes across both.
It's a similar story in Blayney with the Mid-Western Highway unsurprisingly recording 25 crashes out of the 121 in total, more than one in five.
However despite the volume, only two of those were fatal. There were five deaths in total, two on the aforementioned highway, two on Millthorpe Road and one on Barry Road. Only one took place in wet conditions.
While it only had 14 crashes over those four years, with two resulting in deaths, the numbers point to Millthorpe Road being the deadliest in the shire.
The third highest was Hobbys Yard Road with 11 while Newbridge Road recorded nine.
Of the 121 crashes 40 resulted in serious injuries, 46 ended with moderate injuries, eight involved minor injuries and 22 were non-casualties or required a towaway.
In 2021, the year following the cutoff for the above data, it was announced nine gravel roads totaling 37.8 kilometres were to be re-sheeted after a $950,362 grant.
They are:
Unsealed roads contributed 13 crashes to the 121 recorded between 2016 and 2020.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
