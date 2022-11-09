Cabonne Family Day Care has emerged as big winners from the Daroo Business Awards, held on November 4.
The business won the top gong for Best Business in Cabonne and also managed to pick up the Contribution to Cabonne - Best Community Organisation award as well.
Molong Stores and Eugowa-based The Fat Parcel Food Van finished as runners-up in the top category.
The day care said they were overjoyed with the win and to see fellow early childhood businesses nominated across multiple categories.
"What can we say...wow," they posted on Facebook.
"The last few years have been incredibly hard for Early Childhood Services across the country and receiving this award is a true testament to how passionate, dedicated and professional our educators and coordination unit is.
"It was a beautiful feeling to see so many local Early Childhood Services nominated for awards tonight, being recognised for all our hard work as an industry."
The business dedicated the award to its employees after a tough couple of years.
"We cannot praise our amazing educators enough, this award is for you," it continued.
"The ones who sacrifice time with their own family to ensure children receive the best education and care possible, the ones who worked for less than 50 per cent pay during some months of COVID, the ones who spend hours completing compliance paperwork, the ones who allow parents to go back to work and contribute to the community and economy, the ones who love and care for your children like their own.
"There are no people more deserving of this award than every single one of our educators and we thank you endlessly for choosing to work with our service!
"Thank you to our dedicated families and the beautiful children who attend. We are so blessed to see children grow and learn every day and to be able to share these special years with them."
The awards night was held at a packed Cumnock Showground Pavilion, returning in style after a two-year COVID hiatus.
Awards chairperson councillor Libby Oldham said it was a successful evening.
"The Daroos recognise the achievements and contributions of Cabonne businesses and their employees across a range of categories," she said.
"They aim to raise the profile of Cabonne companies and organisations that demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their area of service or management."
Ashlee Newell from Eugowra Community Children's Centre was named the Employee of the Year while Jake Murray from Molong Tyre Mechanical won the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year award.
There were a wide variety of winners across the other categories as well.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
