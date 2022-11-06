He's one of the best props running around in country rugby league, and now Clay Priest will have even more influence on the Mudgee Dragons.
Priest arrived at the Dragons in 2020 after 31 games with the Canberra Raiders in 2016-17 before wrapping up his professional career with an eight-game stint for the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in 2018.
The appointment by Mudgee means they'll continue to have a player with NRL experience at the helm with Priest replacing Jack Littlejohn.
The former Manly, Wests Tigers and Salford Red Devils half signed with the Dragons in late-2018 and had four years at the helm, albeit two of those were affected by COVID.
Mudgee finished the 2022 season in first for the Group 10 pool of the Peter McDonald Premiership before suffering a 34-4 defeat to Dubbo CYMS in the preliminary final.
2016 was the last premiership for Mudgee in the premier league when it defeated Orange CYMS 14-10.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
