The Fairbridge Farm School memorial park has suffered extensive damage from recent flooding.
Broken gates, plaques, concrete pillars, and tree branches were strewn across the site when the banks Molong Creek burst late last week.
Significant quantities of soil were also washed away, leaving gaping holes in the earth and undermining footpaths.
The Central Western Daily has reached out for information on repair plans. This story will be updated when it becomes available.
Fairbridge Park pays tribute to victims of the infamously abusive Fairbridge Farm School, operating nearby between 1938 and 1973.
About 60 per cent of children are believed to have been sexually abused during their residency. As many as 90 per cent were physically abused.
The park comprises a dormitory floor plan, original bed frames, the school's makeshift railway-line bell, and a list of all former students.
This month's destruction comes just weeks after school alumni handed ownership of the park to a community board to ensure longevity.
"We want it to last forever, but we're not going to last forever," bureaucrat, businessman, author, and former student David Hill said at the time.
"Even though the Fairbridge story is a pretty bloody ugly one ... this park is not all doom and gloom. It's a celebration and acknowledgement of the kids."
