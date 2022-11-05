Central Western Daily
Jason Belmonte wins PBA Player of the Year for 2022

By Sports Reporter
Updated November 6 2022 - 9:14am, first published 9:00am
Jason Belmonte has won his seventh PBA Player of the Year award. Picture by PBA.

Jason Belmonte's seventh PBA Player of the Year award capped a remarkable year for the 39 year-old bowler.

