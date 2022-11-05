Jason Belmonte's seventh PBA Player of the Year award capped a remarkable year for the 39 year-old bowler.
Consistent performances on the lanes helped deliver five PBA titles, including a historic 14th major, meant Belmonte lead the 2022 PBA Tour in both earnings and points, garnering 62.9 per cent of the votes by PBA members and the media for his seventh PoY accolade, ahead of Americans Anthony Simonsen and Kyle Troupe.
"Winning my seventh Player of the Year has as much meaning to me as did my first," Belmonte said.
"Every time I leave my home I want to make sure I do everything I can to make it worth leaving.
"My 2022 season was one of my finest from start to finish and I'm excited to get back to the PBA Tour in 2023."
The 39-year-old led the tour with $302,525 in earnings, 34,230 points, five titles, eight top-five finishes and 13 top-10 finishes. His 224.38 average over a tour-high 380 games ranked second behind EJ Tackett.
Belmonte separated himself from his peers in championship rounds: He compiled a 16-4 record on national television and a 20-4 overall record. Title match wins over Player of the Year contenders Simonsen (PBA Scorpion Championship), Dom Barrett (PBA Tour Finals) and Tackett (The Storm Cup: Lubbock Sports Open) proved critical to his Player of the Year campaign.
"I want to thank my family for the support that they give me through an entire season," Belmonte said.
"A really massive thank you to Storm Bowling, Bill and Barbara Chrisman and Dave Symes, and to my tour reps, Jim Callahan and Shawn Ryan. All of those people, if not for the unwavering support and advice, it's so much harder to do what I do, and do it as well as I do."
The dominant 2022 campaign followed a down year, by Belmonte's standards. In 2021, he went without a title for the first time since 2016 and reached just one championship round.
"I'm typically not someone who really focuses on the narrative, but there was enough said (like), 'The reign of the king is done,' and that got to me," Belmonte said.
"I really wanted to come back in the 2022 season, start off strong and put my foot back down as the authority, as if to say 'Look, I had a very average year in 2021, but those aren't going to be coming again'."
Belmonte said the moment he would remember the most from the 2022 season was his "I'm back" assertion at the PBA Players Championship.
"That's something I'll definitely remember is the comeback after an average season, hearing the narrative, and then making sure that people realize: I'll call it quits on my career when I'm ready - not the other way around," Belmonte said.
His seventh Player of the Year award means Belmonte has tied Walter Ray Williams Jr more the most in history.
