Central Western Daily

Gas has been restored to Bathurst Base Hospital

By Newsroom
November 4 2022 - 5:30pm
The first steps are underway in restoring gas to Bathurst.

Jemena has completed the first stage towards restoring gas safely to Bathurst residents and businesses with its crews conducting safety works throughout the city.

