Jemena has completed the first stage towards restoring gas safely to Bathurst residents and businesses with its crews conducting safety works throughout the city.
In a statement released on Friday afternoon the company also confirmed Bathurst Hospital has had its gas supply restored.
"We are currently determining the next areas to reintroduce gas, and will provide an update as soon as information is available," the company said.
The statement said restoring gas to Bathurst, following the incident on APA's Young to Lithgow pipeline on Wednesday, 2 November, is a complex process.
"The restoration process involves trained technicians physically attending each gas premises, conducting make safe activities, and only then re-lighting the gas supply."
"Given the number of customers impacted by the supply outage we expect this could take up to a number of weeks for all customers to be reconnected - it is a large scale and significant outage.
"We will provide information about timeframes and what areas our crews will be in when it is available.
"We have also mobilised additional staff to provide additional boots on the ground to assist with restoration efforts.
"Customers should note that in the event we are unable to reach their gas meter, and they aren't home, we will leave behind a calling card for you to contact us.
"We realise the significant impact that this is having on the community, particularly with the cold weather conditions, and we thank our customers for your understanding and patience in this challenging period.
"We would also like to thank the local emergency services and the local council for providing additional people to help."
The company also issued the following safety advice:
Fire and Rescue NSW advises:
Jemena advises:
If Bathurst residents have safety concerns, please reach out to us on 131 909 or in an emergency, phone 000.
