Six rounds in, the Western Women's Rugby League (WWRL) has gone off without a hitch but it'll face a big challenge this weekend as players contend with floods and road closures throughout the Forbes region.
Wiradjuri Goannas will be one of the club's most affected with plenty of its opens team hailing from the area.
Goannas' open-age coach Peta Powyer was scrambling for players on Friday afternoon ahead of Saturday's clash with competition leaders Panorama Platypi at Wellington.
Townsend sisters Amy, Maggie and April are all based at Forbes and as that town was split in two by a potentially record-breaking flood on Friday they are unlikely to be able to get to Wellington, while Lillyann Mason-Spice is currently isolated at Brewarrina.
With Emily Caton out injured and others also unavailable for various reasons, Powyer was forced to admit there was a chance the Goannas would have to forfeit on Saturday if things didn't work out.
"At this stage I've got 13 girls available and we're really relying on the current situation at Forbes," first-year coach Powyer said.
"I've just spoken to the Townsends...anyone from the south side of Forbes won't be at Wellington tomorrow (Saturday) and that's going to impact some of under 18s, 16s, 14s and 12s also.
"Lilly is caught at Bre (Brewarrina). We were without her last week as well as if she left Bre she might not have been able to make it back.
"There's every chance she might be missing next week, too."
Woodbridge may also have players affected with its games in Coonabarabran on Sunday against Castlereagh. Many Woodbridge players travel from towns like Young, Boorowa and Harden but under 16s coach Andrew Pull confirmed his club shouldn't be too affected by road closures.
"We have a few from Forbes ... everybody else seems to have found a way around them (the floods)," he said.
Powyer floated the idea of playing Nines with the Platypi on Friday morning but that was shut down, meaning the Goannas will likely be stuck playing short this weekend.
Diminished numbers are also disappointing for the competition, given the sides meeting at Wellington are the two with the best records after five rounds.
Like Goannas coaches before her, Powyer is dreaming of the day her side gets to play at full strength.
It hasn't happened yet this season, but star forwards Alahna Ryan and Bec Smyth, flying fullback Lakeisha Hull, and influential half Demi Wilson will be back on Saturday.
"We have 23 registered. If we had them all playing the same game on the same day; I hate bragging and I'm not that sort of person but I think it would be very hard for any other team to come close to us," Powyer said.
"I want them to play one game together and I hope it's the grand final."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
