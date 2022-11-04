Central Western Daily
Floodwaters impacting Western Women's Rugby League sides

Lachlan Harper
Nick Guthrie
By Lachlan Harper, and Nick Guthrie
Updated November 4 2022 - 4:51pm, first published 4:02pm
Woodbridge's Molly Hoswell fends off her Platypi opponent. Picture by Bradley Jurd

Six rounds in, the Western Women's Rugby League (WWRL) has gone off without a hitch but it'll face a big challenge this weekend as players contend with floods and road closures throughout the Forbes region.

