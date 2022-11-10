Sprawling home with rural views

The east wing comprises of three generous bedrooms, office and rumpus. The master overlooks the pool area and includes a fully custom walk-through-robe and a luxury ensuite. The other two bedrooms both include walk-in-robes and ensuites. The west wing can be completely shut off to the rest of home and includes a media room, a potential fourth bedroom, living or gymnasium room, and the fifth bedroom with built-ins and direct access to the main bathroom. Additional attributes include two separate ducted RCAC units for the wings that both have separate zonings, 10kw solar, a family sized laundry, and a integrated sound and TV system.