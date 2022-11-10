Sprawling home with rural views

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Friday November 11: 1 Carpenter Close, Orange:
Named Master Builders Association home of the year in 2019, and showcasing a vast layout featuring a sequence of formal and informal living zones, 1 Carpenter Court is the ideal, must-see home. Casual areas include an expansive bay-fronted lounge room and adjoining dining and kitchen area- all sharing a stunning cathedral ceiling. There is a well-equipped stone kitchen with superior appliances and extensive storage including a fabulous walk-in pantry. The amazing design allows access to the covered entertaining area and in-ground pool, but also takes advantage of its superb elevation, aspect and views.
Offering a fantastic lifestyle with its open plan living, this home is perfect for a family with growing children or those keen to entertain. The secluded backyard continues to impress with a lush level lawn amid beautiful established gardens and a sparkling heated swimming pool in paved sun-drenched surrounds.
Occupying a sprawling 2001 square metre parcel that offers a perfect northern aspect and sweeping rural views, this incredible home provides grandly scaled interiors and an unrivalled family lifestyle in an exclusive blue chip address.
The east wing comprises of three generous bedrooms, office and rumpus. The master overlooks the pool area and includes a fully custom walk-through-robe and a luxury ensuite. The other two bedrooms both include walk-in-robes and ensuites. The west wing can be completely shut off to the rest of home and includes a media room, a potential fourth bedroom, living or gymnasium room, and the fifth bedroom with built-ins and direct access to the main bathroom. Additional attributes include two separate ducted RCAC units for the wings that both have separate zonings, 10kw solar, a family sized laundry, and a integrated sound and TV system.
Situated in the now established estate of Sunset Ridge, 1 Carpenter Close is part of a special neighbourhood that appreciates its proximity to the popular Agrestic Grocer and has school bus access, yet still enjoys a relaxed country atmosphere with stunning views of the Wellington ranges.
Sunset Ridge is aptly named and this home makes the most of year-round sunsets with large glass windows inviting in the stunning evening colours. The current owners have enjoyed raising their teenage children in this quiet suburb.
