A group of eight mates are hoping they've got what it takes to tackle 72 holes of golf in just one day.
Beau Baddock, Richard Learmonth, Ben Castellaro, Matt Jones, Don Aboud, Sonny Day, Lan Snowden and Sam Powell make up the Golf Humans squad aiming to raise more than $20,000 during an annual Cancer Council fundraising in December.
"The reason we've all chosen to do it is because we've been affected by cancer in some way or another," Mr Castellaro said.
"It's our way of doing our bit for fundraising for the cause and this year we've set our hopes pretty high."
This will be the third time Mr Castellaro has taken part in The Longest Day - where teams from around the country try and complete four full rounds of golf in a single day - and believed it was the "ultimate golfing marathon."
"It's a long day. You get halfway through and realise you've still got 36 to go, everything starts to hurt a bit and you start to slice a few balls into the trees," he said.
"I think the worst part is the chafing gets you by the end of it."
Cassandra Sullivan is the community relations coordinator for Cancer Council for Orange and thanked the Golf Humans for getting involved.
"Across NSW, it is estimated that over 53,000 people will be diagnosed with cancer next year, with around 15,825 deaths expected. It is more important than ever before that we are able to fund life-saving cancer research, prevention programs and support services," she said.
"Thanks to the generosity of the Orange community, we can continue to support people impacted by cancer and their families. It is the support of people like Ben that allows us to continue our work.
"We're really looking forward to seeing how the Golf Humans Team will perform in The Longest Day. We also encourage the team and all golfers to keep sun-safe and slip, slop, slap, seek and slide, not only on The Longest Day, but each and every day."
The event itself will take place on December 12, with the Orange crew taking on the Duntryleague Golf Club course.
But prior to that, the group will be looking to raise money by hosting a 'golfing shooty shoot out' at Duntryleague Sunday, November 6 from 3pm.
"Everyone is welcome to enjoy a BBQ, auction, putting challenge and much more," Mr Castellaro
"All funds raised will go towards Cancer Council's life-saving cancer research, support services, and prevention programs."
The group has already raised more than $10,000 and you can find their page by visiting longestday.org.au/fundraisers/golfhumans
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
