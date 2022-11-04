Central Western Daily
Former Dubbo mayor Ben Shields fronts court on historic sexual assault charges

Zaarkacha Marlan
Nadine Morton
By Zaarkacha Marlan, and Nadine Morton
November 5 2022 - 7:30am
Former Dubbo mayor Ben Shields did not front court on a historic sexual offence charge on Friday, when his legal team asked for the matter to be delayed two weeks.

