Sheep stranded on a shrinking island have been airlifted to dry ground by helicopter.
NSW Department of Primary Industries has provided footage of the all-day exercise to move 1200 sheep to higher ground as the Lachlan River continues to rise to major flooding near Forbes, NSW on Thursday, November 3.
Elsewhere, flooding has reached a record level at the Iron Gate Bridge in Forbes but might not enter the town's central business district
During a SES briefing in the town Friday NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke were told the "changed landscape" in the town meant the water might not reach the town's main street and the pathway of the water is uncertain.
Evacuation directions have been issued and impacted homes have been door knocked.
An evacuation centre has been set up at Forbes High School.
