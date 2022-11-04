Central Western Daily
Forbes 2022 floods: helicopters lift stranded sheep to dry ground as Lachlan River rises

Updated November 4 2022 - 12:23pm, first published 12:15pm
Sheep stranded on a shrinking island have been airlifted to dry ground by helicopter.

