Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
What's on

Former Kangaroos and Wallabies representative Mat Rogers to give talk at Orange City library.

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
November 6 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Mark Sullivan-Bradley

He played for both the Kangaroos and the Wallabies and Orange residents will soon be able to hear his story in person.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.