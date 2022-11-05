He played for both the Kangaroos and the Wallabies and Orange residents will soon be able to hear his story in person.
Mat Rogers will be at Orange City library on November 15 as part of a tour to promote his new autobiography, 'A Father's Son: Family, Football and Forgiveness'.
The book takes a peak behind the curtains at Rogers' personal life, one that was dominated by his complicated relationship with his famous footballer father Steve.
Over the course of his life, Rogers struggled for parental acceptance and to understand his father, all while playing at the pinnacle of both rugby codes.
Rogers started out in rugby league, making his ARL debut for Cronulla Sharks in 1995. He would go on to play 123 times for the Sharks as well as represent Queensland eight times and Australia 11 times, including winning the 2000 Rugby League World Cup.
He then made the switch to union in 2002, playing fullback in the Wallabies' agonising 20-17 defeat to England in the 2033 Rugby World Cup final.
He eventually came back to league, playing four seasons with Gold Coast Titans before retiring in 2011.
Orange City councillor Mel McDonell said the talk, which also features Triple M's Neil Gill, was a coup for the city.
''I am thrilled that readers and fans can meet the footy legend and TV personality and learn more about his life off the field and the causes he is passionate about," Ms McDonell said.
"I am looking forward to hearing Mat's story of rising above the difficulties that life sent his way and his 'never give up' attitude, which I believe will inspire a lot of people."
The talk will be held from 5.30pm to 7pm. To book your free ticket head to https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/author-talk-with-footy-legend-mat-rogers-tickets-452490861347
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.