If you owned a vineyard and wanted a dream employee on it, you wouldn't have to look much further than Billy Steer.
Working full-time as the vineyard supervisor of See Saw Wines, Mr Steer's crewmates says he's got a level of passion and enthusiasm that's next to none.
Moving from Sydney to Orange to start high school at James Sheahan, he made regular trips during his childhood to his family's small property on the northern side of Orange.
But the now 21-year-old has always been a country boy at heart, who rejigged dreams of becoming an engineer after discovering his love for all-things-Agriculture, which he first got to experience when checking out Mortimers Wines.
"It combined a lot of different things that I really enjoy, like working with machinery, being outdoors around nature and a bit of science," Mr Steer said.
"Peter Mortimer ended up setting me up here [at See Saw] by getting me in touch with Justin and Pip and after I had a look around, saw the production scale of things and met everyone, I was sold."
He attained his Certificate III and IV in Agriculture through TAFE, fulfilled a one-year traineeship with See Saw Wines and being on the books full-time there now, he's recently tacked on a two-year Diploma of Viticulture via distance.
Between this drive for learning new things, an Ag-love and his "have a crack at anything" attitude, Mr Steer picked up the TAFE NSW Ivan Kingham Award for Excellence at the Australian National Field Days in October.
It was an honour for Mr Steer to receive he said, which also carried genuine surprise for him after having only two-years of experience in the Ag industry.
"I'd only just finished my Certificate IV a few months beforehand, because we were harvesting and flat out busy, so I pushed the studies back a few months to make it all work," he said.
"I always took everything we learned on board and picked up a lot of skills in the field as well, so the award meant the hard work had paid off.
"I'd always share what I'd learn with mates I'd made from the course as well, because I didn't want anyone in my class to be left behind."
With his main duties in machinery operation, irrigation scheduling, weed and pest management and involvement in planning for upcoming seasons, Mr Steer said he likes being part of a business that "doesn't sacrifice quality for quantity" in terms of production.
He finds both personal and professional satisfaction in seeing See Saw's final products being retailed locally as well, knowing he "had a hand" in the creation process at one stage or another.
Along with punching more holes in the learning belt, another one of Mr Steer's biggest fulfilments comes from the people he works with at the Cargo-based vineyard.
"We're unique and everyone is a bit eccentric, which you've got to be when you're running something on a massive scale," he said.
"We're always thinking outside of the box, coming up with fresh ideas, trialing and experimenting with new technologies or methods and those things are exciting to us because everybody here loves what they do.
"Everyone on this team has a crack and that kind of culture is really important to me; we're the best team in the Central West."
With workmates who've referred to him as "a legend", Mr Steer said he simply shows up every day and gives anything in front of him his best efforts, regardless of the task's size.
He said that "getting in there and giving it a go" are also great opportunities to build on his growing industry knowledge.
"I've always been happy to throw my hat in the ring and do a bit of extra work, I have a crack at everything," Mr Steer said.
"For whatever doesn't go well, I always sit back and ask those questions, like 'why hasn't this worked' and 'what could we do differently to make it work better'.
"And I think you need to be able to reflect and ask those questions to be successful, because you don't really get anywhere if you're not trying to make those important connections."
Mr Steer's longer-term ideas are to launch an ag-contracting business with a close mate, potentially buy his own land and maybe, just maybe, start and run his own vineyard one day.
"I would like to carve my own path and maybe build-up my own thing one day," he said.
"So it's all about taking those right steps now to get there; get that bit of confidence up and then take that knowledge into the future."
