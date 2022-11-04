New life for The Greenhouse of Orange Advertising Feature

The new cocktail bar at The Greenhouse of Orange is a game changer. Picture File

One of Orange's favourite social spots has made it's return following a stunning revamp. The Greenhouse of Orange has celebrated it's grand reopening following some soft launch events prior including Melbourne Cup day. Orange Ex-Services Club Chief Executive Officer, Nathan Whiteside, said the gatherings had been a great success.

"Wednesday night was a special evening for the OESC Chairman Graham Gentles, Board of Directors, and the OESC team to welcome suppliers and media to get a sneak preview of our new Piano Bar," he said. "Melbourne Cup was a great day enjoyed by all where we had an amazing turnout with members, guests and a number of local businesses joining us on the rooftop to celebrate the Melbourne Cup and our official reopening of The Greenhouse of Orange."

Melbourne Cup day was a great success. Picture by OESC

Friday's Grand Reopening continued welcoming guests back through the doors to experience the refreshed venue. Henry Saxby performed live in the Piano Bar in the afternoon, while Gary Johns and Co kept the music coming out on the lawn that evening.

The Greenhouse of Orange was originally opened in 2017. Five years later and Mr Whiteside said they were excited about what the venue can now offer members and guests all year round. "In order to extend our offering during the winter months, the indoor dining space needed a revamp.



"A new concept, 'The Piano Bar', features an incredibly unique bar and dining space for everyone to enjoy," he said. "This new space and the entire Greenhouse venue will now be enjoyed 12 months of the year, with The Greenhouse of Summer and The Greenhouse of Winter being the overall concept of change according to the Orange weather."

There have been plenty of improvements implemented for the relaunch, and Mr Whiteside said patrons will enjoy the blend of old and new. "Our Greenhouse Lawn will be as it was, just with more live entertainment and a new addition to the Lawn Menu- The GH Smoker.



"We are talking brisket, ribs and much more," he said. "Members and guests can now also order at their tables through a QR code system and even link their membership card for discounts on food and beverages.

"The real change is our indoor dining spaces where the new Piano Bar is a must try with it's great atmosphere with live entertainment and an incredible cocktail list."