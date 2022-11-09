A call to reduce the number of young lives being lost to suicide across the western region, with one life being too many, is being lead by Australian Community Media, publisher of the Central Western Daily. As an organisation, we want to remove the stigma attached to mental health and improve facilities in the region so that our communities can receive the care and attention they deserve.
An award-winning mental health worker has thrown her support behind calls to bring a Safe Haven to Orange.
Donna Stanley is the acting executive director for Aboriginal health and wellbeing for Western NSW Local Health District. She was recently honoured with one of four Australian Mental Health Prizes, which recognise the important work undertaken within communities across the country.
Having worked at the Bloomfield Hospital for the past 14 years, she has seen first hand the mental health struggles that people go through on a daily basis, particularly within the Aboriginal community.
"We see lots of unconscious bias towards Aboriginal people within the health system, whether it's mental health or otherwise," she said.
"If you think about being mentally ill, being Aboriginal, having a drug and alcohol problem, the way you get stereotyped in society - and sometimes that can happen in our health services - it happens quite frequently for Aboriginal people.
"That tells us there's a long way to go. We've got to remove that unconscious bias or ask non-Aboriginal people to reflect on what they bring to the workplace and do some work on the way they perceive people."
But it's not just in the proud Gunggari woman's professional life where she has experience with mental health issues. Thirty years ago, her brother died by suicide, something that has driven her desire to help others in need.
"Up until the early '60s, suicide was unheard of in Aboriginal communities. Now, we have one of the highest suicide rates in the world. For our young men particularly, it's even higher," Ms Stanley added.
"I've experienced suicide within my own family several times, having lost my brother and some other relatives. Some of that is because people don't feel safe to access services."
It is that point of access which has come up over and over again when talking about suicide.
While people dealing with mental health problems are able to go to hospitals for their issues, Ms Stanley said they are often not the right environment for those in crisis.
"You know what it's like when you go to an emergency department; you're asked to wait while other people get prioritised with other medical problems. So, often people will just leave and not follow through with that help," she added.
"If people don't know where to get help, that massively contributes to those high rates of suicide.
"The evidence tells us that many people who do take their own lives have never sought help. We've got a lot of work to do in that space for everybody, but given the high rates for Aboriginal people, there's even more work to do there."
There are currently two Safe Havens located within the Western LHD's scope, one in Dubbo and one in Parkes.
Safe Havens operate as an alternative to emergency departments and are run by people with lived experiences, where peer workers are able to engage with those in need in a "more welcoming environment."
"A hospital or emergency department is very clinical, not that welcoming for people when you're experiencing those feelings of wanting to die," Ms Stanley said.
"If you look at what those Safe Havens do in terms of creating a space for people, any community would absolutely benefit from having a Safe Haven."
Calls have been made previously by Member for Orange, Phil Donato, to give Orange a Safe Haven, with the Central Western Daily advocating for the facility in town to be funded with its 'our lost youth' campaign.
Minister for Mental Health, Bronnie Taylor, acknowledged there had been calls to bring a Save Haven to Orange and although she said in September that discussions were being had, there has been no firm answer as to when or even if funding for the facility would arrive.
"We've got a reasonably high population of Aboriginal people in Orange, I know that our inpatient setting in Bloomfield, about 21 per cent of that inpatient population is Aboriginal people," she said.
"There would definitely be a good case for having a Safe Haven in Orange. I know throughout our district, only two were funded so I'm not sure what that looks like going into the future, but that campaign is worthwhile and I would lend my support to it."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
