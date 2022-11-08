The Oriana Orange's Bela Vista Bar will celebrate its fourth birthday on Wednesday, throwing a colourful cocktail party on the evening of November 9.
With the Central Western Daily wanting to recognise this milestone, colleagues revealed its Italian bar manager is an infectiously positive character that "always has a smile on his face".
Along with a "laugh you can hear from across the hotel", colleagues also noted the manager's love for his role.
We had to know more about this person and his story - which we don't deny for a second.
So, for our next "Five questions with ... " feature piece, we caught up with Oriana's Bela Vista bar manager himself, Simone Di Bonaventura.
I left Italy in 2012 when I was 19-years-old to travel the world, but I had always planned to come to Australia to follow my dream of being a helicopter pilot.
When I arrived in Melbourne, Australia surprised me so much and I loved everything about this country and the people here.
I also loved the fact that a person like me could arrive with no money in their pocket, but still have the same chances to work and build on themselves to make their own future.
I'm working in hospitality, so obviously I'm not a helicopter pilot, but for me I'm still providing a search and rescue service in my work - listening to what's happening in somebody's life, rescuing people after a stressful day and saving people from being alone.
I ended up in Sydney on a working visa, but where I come from in Italy there are only 25,000 people in my town so the most important thing to me is being part of a smaller community.
Especially because I came here [to Australia] by myself, I really wanted to be where I felt supported and recognised as a person.
I like knowing who my neighbour is and in big cities, like Melbourne and Sydney, people don't really know who you are.
Almost six-years ago now, my friend suggested I check out Orange and said "I think you'll really like it" and after visiting, I loved it - then I wandered around with my resumé and got my first job at Scrumptious on Summer Café.
I eventually searched for more outside of being a barista, where I could 'grow up' with a business in a much bigger capacity and after my successful interview to bartend at The Oriana, I was the very first staff member to step into the bar and design the first drinks menu.
I am still here today, managing all of the bars we have at the hotel; and I recently bought a house and received my Australian citizenship.
I've worked for a lot of people in my life - in Italy, Europe, America, Australia - and I've always loved the places where the idea of a team works a bit like how a family does.
I like working in teams where people work together based off of what's needed for the business - where it doesn't matter what the task is, whichever level your role sits at.
We also teach each other about our strengths and learn what we're better at than other areas, so as a manager I like seeing people where they are comfortable and will put people in roles where they shine the most based on their strengths.
I love managing people in my role because my goal is to help people be where they will succeed the most.
I'm a simple person, so I like to catch the simple things that Orange gives to us every day.
I am a huge fan of wine, so I love going to the cellars and those family-owned businesses because those family atmospheres are where I feel most at home.
I especially love going to Fiorini's Ristorante Italiano on Canobolas Road, because I get to eat soul food that feels like my grandmother's cooking.
Home is home, you can't forget that feeling inside and eating soul-feeling Italian food is something that's closest to me - it lets me celebrate home in my own way.
My grandmother is the most important person to me in my life and I wanted her blessing to be married.
So I travelled back to Italy in June for her to meet them and I proposed to my partner there.
We will be married 18-months from now, in the same place that married my grandmother and grandfather, which is so important to me because it will be in line with tradition.
I'm 29-years-old now and my long-term goal for the next point in my life is to make a family of my own.
I want to recreate that same family atmosphere as I had back in Italy, where you get that feeling of serenity that family has in your life.
For me, knowing that feeling of family serenity has always helped me to succeed.
