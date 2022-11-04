Different picking season, same old problem for orchardist Guy Gaeta.
Mr Gaeta is one of a number of orchardists in Orange facing labour shortages as picking season approaches for cherries in December.
It's not a new issue either with the COVID pandemic slamming the door shut on overseas arrivals for the best part of two years, including visa holders who often spend time fruit picking.
Statistics from the Department of Home Affairs showed that as of July 2022, there were 32,719 working holiday visa holders in Australia. In 2019 that total was 115,810.
With just over a month to go before picking gets into full swing, Mr Gaeta said his Nashdale orchard would struggle to find enough hands.
"We need around 1000 pickers," he said bluntly.
"One thing's for certain, there's no backpackers coming up for some reason. There's not many coming to town. We've actually got two backpackers that have emailed us from overseas so we'll wait and see.
"Before COVID most people [orchardists] didn't use contractors but since then unfortunately we've had to use them. It has been a heartache.
"If they think there's a shortage, they can play you. Last year we stuck to our guns and said we'll pay $13 a lug and that's what we're gong to pay. That's good money and we don't even earn that much."
Mr Gaeta has a unique insight into the fruit industry, serving as a chair of the NSW Farmers Horticulure Committee.
He said it wasn't just the Central West facing issues.
"It's going to be short again, talking to people from Griffiths with the oranges, they were actually glad the rain made the oranges overripe and they could leave them because they were short of people," he said.
"Coffs Harbour with the blueberries are the same. It's not going to be easy.
"I travel up to Sydney regularly and you usually see the fruit vans on the road but there's nothing about."
Mr Gaeta said growers had lobbied the previous coalition government for years to introduce an specialist agricultural visa but its future remains in doubt.
Despite the struggles around workforce and weather, the orchardist refused to be too despondent, urging more Australians to consider picking fruit for what he called "good money."
"In a perfect world you wouldn't need anybody," he said.
"There's plenty of people in Australia. Chery picking isn't hard it's just tedious. We have people who earn $600 a day, that's pretty good money.
"At the moment we're just concentrating on growing them. They look shocking because of the rain and cold. That being said we're keeping our odds open.
"Look, some contractors are good. We are working in the meantime to get some people. You have to be positive. There's always two sides to the story."
Thornbrook Orchard owner Paula Charnock said the delayed start to picking season due to the wet weather meant they weren't looking too far ahead and that the business was well equipped to handle any shortage.
"We are probably in a different boat because we do a lot of pick your own cherries," Ms Charnock told the Daily when contacted.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
