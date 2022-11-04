Central Western Daily

Worker shortages a mixed bag for Orange's orchardists as one business owner reveals 'heartache'

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
November 5 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange orchardist Guy Gaeta says he needs about 1000 pickers. Picture by Carla Freedman

Different picking season, same old problem for orchardist Guy Gaeta.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.