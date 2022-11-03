Central Western Daily
Judy Tarleton completes 800 runs with Orange Runners Club

By Chris Clough
Updated November 4 2022 - 2:04pm, first published 9:10am
Club vice president Daryl Roweth and president Judy Tarleton with her 800 run medal. Picture supplied

Last Sunday run was at Gosling Creek, 78 members attended today for their choice of 2.3, 4.6, 8 and 11.6km. Following our Sunday run, the club held a BBQ for all and held our annual presentation day.

