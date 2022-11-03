This Sunday's run is at Pinnacle, just off Pinnacle Road, this is a mostly gravel and dirt road course and is quite hilly. Distances to choose from are: 3km, 5km, 7km and 10km. Hopefully the weather holds off and the course isn't too wet on the day. For those members who intend on coming along be keep an eye on your emails and the clubs socials for potential course changes depending on the weather and course conditions.