Last Sunday run was at Gosling Creek, 78 members attended today for their choice of 2.3, 4.6, 8 and 11.6km. Following our Sunday run, the club held a BBQ for all and held our annual presentation day.
The fastest in each distance were:
2.3km Female - Leanne Corcoran 10:57, Nicola Blore 10:57, Lacey Curran 12:28; Male - Henry Charge 10:29, Angus Finlay 10:48, Mark Thomas 10:58; 4.6km Female - Charlotte Meiring 21:59, Claire Gates 25:05, Jessica Curran 25:43; Male - Nick Irwin 19:57, Daryl Roweth 21:56, Gary Taylor 27:42; 8km Female - Kinisha Roweth 42:14, Kim Roweth 44:45, Alison Spurway 45:31; Male - Maxwell Horne 36:40, Hugh Daintith 40:55, Mike Cooper 42:43; 11.6km Female - Ayako Kusui 59:50, Jannell Hooper 1:03:34, Juste Kucinskaite 1:05:47 Male - Jack Daintith 49:42, Chris Clough 53:15, Ian Spurway 58:11.
For our usual Wednesday run 58 members attended Elephant Park completing 1, 2 or 3 laps. Top three men were Peter Finlay 10:23, Luke Hockey 11:36 and Nick Irwin 11:54. The top three women were Nicola Blore 12:50, Charlotte Meiring 13:02 and Ayako Kusui 13:34.
Personal bests were achieved by Gwen Garrad by 1:15 seconds, Jim Micucci by 15 seconds and Angela Kauter by 6 seconds.
Achievement Medals this week were awarded to Sharyn Mitselburg with 25 runs, Chris Clough with 25 runs and a very special mention to our amazing club president Judy Tarleton for 800 runs.
This Sunday's run is at Pinnacle, just off Pinnacle Road, this is a mostly gravel and dirt road course and is quite hilly. Distances to choose from are: 3km, 5km, 7km and 10km. Hopefully the weather holds off and the course isn't too wet on the day. For those members who intend on coming along be keep an eye on your emails and the clubs socials for potential course changes depending on the weather and course conditions.
Together we achieve individual goals.
