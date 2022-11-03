Body found in search for two missing in floodwater

Central Western Daily

Police report a body has been found in search for two missing people near Boorowa

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated November 4 2022 - 9:19am, first published 9:06am
Police have reported a body has been found by police involved in the search for two men reported missing in floodwaters near Boorowa.

