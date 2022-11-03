Teams from dragon boat clubs based at Sydney, Canberra and across the Central West will dip their paddles into Lake Canobolas after two years of interrupted regattas.
Community teams such as the St Mary's Rag Tag Gypsies and Bathurst's Got You, with little experience of dragon boating but a great sense of fun will compete against each other at the Western Region Regatta at the lake on Sunday.
This year, 19 teams have entered, from Sydney, Canberra, Wagga, Dubbo, Lithgow, Blue Mountains, Bathurst, Forbes, Mudgee Parkes and Orange.
The newest dragon boat club in the Western Region, the Namoi Dragons, based in Narrabri is also expected to compete.
Two new features of the regatta will be the Dragons Abreast, Orange Perpetual Trophy Challenge, which will see three teams of breast and prostate cancer survivors compete against each other.
The other new activity will be a new a 100 metre dash for cash. in which teams race to win the $100 prize.
Event publicity officer Pearl Butcher said this will be the 12th Western Region Regatta.
"It's not always in Orange, she said.
"We've had it at Bathurst, at Mudgee ... and then of course we've had two years where we didn't have it at all."
Spectators are encouraged to attend at the event with the dam wall touted as a great vantage point. Food and drinks will also be available.
The event has been organised by representatives of the dragon boat clubs of Western NSW, inlcuding Orange, Narrabri, Dubbo, Wagga, Parkes, Forbes, Mudgee, Bathurst , Lithgow and Blue Mountains.
The races will begin at 8.30am with the day winding up about 3pm on Sunday.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
