Western Region Regatta is set to attract crews from Orange, Bathurst, Mudgee Canberra and Sydney

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated November 4 2022 - 2:41pm, first published November 3 2022 - 3:00pm
Dragon boat teams prepare to race in a previous event at Lake Canobolas. Picture supplied

Teams from dragon boat clubs based at Sydney, Canberra and across the Central West will dip their paddles into Lake Canobolas after two years of interrupted regattas.

