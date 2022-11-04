Dairy farmers across the Central West are dumping milk after torrential rain this week worsened an already serious flood situation.
Road access across the region has been reduced and trucks can't access farms to collect milk, NSW Farmers Dairy Committee chair Colin Thompson said.
Mr Thompson runs a dairy between Cowra and Gooloogong.
"I'm having to dump milk because my place is completely cut off, and I'm not the only one," Mr Thompson said.
The road between Gooloogong and Cowra has been shut for more than a week.
"It's already been a terrible time for farmers, and this extra drenching is just exacerbating the problem with power outages, cuts to phone service and roads closed or seriously damaged," he said.
"This is a continuation of challenging times for the NSW fresh milk supply - just as our coastal farmers start to recover the inland farmers are now feeling the pain."
The added water this week was not only hampering milk collection in the Central West, Mr Thompson said, but also having a huge impact on what would have been bumper feed crops to support coastal dairies.
Mr Thompson went on to say one farmer reported being without power for 20 hours, while road conditions and flooding were preventing people from getting to work.
"There is some good news from some farmers who say their processors are supporting farmers forced to dump milk, but that can only go on for so long," Mr Thompson said.
"This has just been a tough year for the farmers who produce our food and fibre, and the families who want to put it on their tables.
"I think we're going to remember the 2022 floods for quite some time."
NSW Farmers is asking flood-affected communities across the state to report damage to public and on-farm roads and infrastructure so authorities can prioritise response and repair efforts.
This includes irrigation channels, river pump systems, cattle grids, on-farm technology, gates and fences, roadways and buildings, including homes and business premises.
To submit an online natural disaster survey response, go to: https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/emergencies/emergency/community/primary-industries-natural-disaster-damage-survey
