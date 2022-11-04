A man who "lost everything" when his home was destroyed by fire has spoken out about the heart-breaking ordeal.
Corey Cooper was in town when he got a phone call to say the house he had lived in his whole life had gone up in flames.
"The person just said 'your house in on fire," Mr Cooper said of the moment he found out.
"When I got home, everyone in the street was there."
The fire in Churchill Avenue took place on Thursday, October 27 just before 2.30pm.
Nobody was home at the time and nobody was injured as a result.
But the home, which belonged to Mr Cooper's parents and the place he had hoped to pass along to his own children, was gone.
"I've been there for 43 years. I was even Christened in the house," he said.
"I've got two little kids and it was going to stay in the family. I have the kids two nights a week and it was very lucky that they weren't there at the time."
When the blaze was finally extinguished and Mr Cooper was able to go inside, all he found was more bad news.
"From the outside, it looks like you might be able to fix it, but you go inside and it's gone. The whole thing has been gutted," he said.
"When I went back to the home, I only found one work shirt. That's all I had left, one work shirt. My whole life was in that house. All my boxing trophies and medals, photos of my kids, of my family. I've got nothing left, nothing left at all."
Mr Cooper is now staying with friends while he figures out what his life will look like going forward. To help him get back on his feet, a GoFundMe page - titled 'please donate to help Corey Cooper' - has been set up to help the father-of-two.
"Being homeless and just living out of a bag, it kills me. I've got nothing," he said.
"The house will have to be re-built and I've got to start all over again."
Police launched an investigation following the fire and a 41-year-old man was arrested at about 5pm on October 27.
A NSW Police spokesman said: "He was charged with damage property by fire/explosion.
"The man appeared at Orange Local Court on Friday, October 28, and was granted conditional bail to appear at the same court on Thursday, December 22."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
