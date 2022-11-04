Saying I'm unimpressed by the 2022-2023 federal budget would be an understatement and I'm sure many of you reading this would think so too.
Several projects and initiatives that regional councils, communities and MPs have vigorously lobbied for have been thrown into serious doubt as result of the Labor government's first budget.
While there are some sweetners in the budget for our region like additional places at our universities, the cons far outweigh the pros.
For example work on the upgrades to the Great Western Highway have been placed in limbo, the future of the construction of the Orange sporting precinct has been thrown into doubt and plans to raise the wall at Wyangala dam have deferred and list no doubt goes on, vital projects now in doubt and for what?
So the federal government can fund their urban, city-centric election promises.
I could name a few areas the government should have halted funding to pay for their election promises, but I won't because depending how one looks at it they could be a sore spot.
Candidly, to me, this looks like the federal government is rewarding those who voted for their candidates and punishing those who didn't.
Finally, I would like to urge every regional council, community organisation, community member, regionally based MP and MLC to keep fighting for these vital projects and initiatives.
Surrender must not be an option, keep fighting the good fight.
While Australia leads the world in the take up of rooftop solar, not everyone owns a roof.
Overall, about one-third of Australians are renters but in the 20 to 34 age group it is more than half.
Ironically, this is the age group that is most concerned about global warming and wants to do more.
Fortunately, Australia's first Solar Garden in Grong Grong NSW provides a new option for anyone in any state who is unable to put solar on their roof.
After joining the co-op for a small fee, members switch to the co-op retailer and buy a "plot" of panels, the cost of which is credited back over 10 years on electricity bills.
If the renter moves home, the arrangement can continue.
This community energy model has been successful in Germany and in the US where the company US Solar is developing 14 Community Solar Gardens in Colorado alone.
At last, no roof no longer means no solar.
In Australia, the "solar for all" campaign is petitioning state governments to get behind these sorts of projects.
Just to remind people that nature does not read the papers, listen to the media or billionaires who want to get richer but plods along serving up a variety of weather patterns.
Nature is affected by many natural occurring events such as earthquakes, volcanoes, the elliptical rotation around the sun.
Notice recently the Victorian Premier and the Australian Prime Minister visited a flood region in a gas-guzzling helicopter which showed the amount of water in the river systems.
Thought to promote their renewable credentials they would have driven in an electric car to get a clear picture of the real situation.
The conditions of the roads were appalling before the floods, and many have now been made into Third World goat tracks.
Roads have a life and many regional roads have long passed that period and patching up with a lick of bitumen does not cut the mustard.
My experience is we have a piece of bitumen between the potholes on many regional roads. The funding of regional roads needs to be increased dramatically and urgently, otherwise the cost to transport food stuffs to the city will have to increase.
One thing I can assure you the weather each year will be different, and we have to be prepared for all eventualities.
