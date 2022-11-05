Central Western Daily
Our Places

Waring brothers, snowfall and mountain bike controversy: This is the true history of Mount Canobolas/Gaanha-bula

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated November 5 2022 - 9:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The stunning Walls section on Mount Canobolas. File picture

Mount Canobolas may be famed for being the highest peak from Sydney to Perth but there's a lot more to this landmark than a piece of trivia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.