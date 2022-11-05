Mount Canobolas may be famed for being the highest peak from Sydney to Perth but there's a lot more to this landmark than a piece of trivia.
It's elevation of 1397 metres makes it the highest point if you draw a straight line from east coast to west coast.
As Orange residents woke on Wednesday, November 2, to freezing temperatures, some light snow dusted the eucalypts which cover the mountain's slopes.
For so long it's been used as a marker for whether the colour city will see any of the white stuff. If residents reckon it's cold enough, they will often take a drive up before work or school to experience a winter wonderland right here in the Central West.
It's also experienced its fair share of bushfires, most recently in 2018.
Its slopes provide perfect growing conditions for vineyards and orchards thanks to the volcanic soils.
That's just the most recent addition to the mythology and awe that people hold for this mountain, which was an active volcano 11-13 million years ago.
First Nations people have long held a special place in their heart for Gaanha-bula, its traditional name.
Sitting on Wiradjuri land, Gaanha-bula translates to 'two shoulders'. The Orange Regional Museum describes it as a sacred pace where First Nations people worship Baiame (Creator God and Sky Father).
The Dreamtime story tells of three feuding brothers, represented by three mountains across the landscape. Gaanha-bula is one of those brothers alongside Wahluu (Mount Panorama) and Guhanal wanyi (Mount Macquaire).
It remains a place of significance for First Nations people today and is one of the reasons why the proposed mountain biking trails are so controversial.
As reported in the Daily during NAIDOC Week 2022, the planned network has left members of Orange's First Nations community blindsided.
Wiradjuri elders Uncle Neil Ingram and Aunty Alice Williams spoke out against the project which they say could cause damage to culturally significant sites and effect native flora and fauna.
As a major part of the landscape, Mount Canobolas inevitably attracted the attention of Europeans when they arrived in the early 19th century. It was originally named Jamison's Table Mountain by Assistant Government Surveyor George Evans in 1815.
By the time Surveyor-General Thomas Mitchell, of Mitchell's Highway fame, became the first known European to climb the peak, it was known as Mount Canobolas. The name is an anglicisation of Gaanha-bula.
Despite the many changes that have occurred and those which may yet come, Mount Canobolas/Gaanha-bula remains, as it always has, an inescapable part of life in Orange.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
