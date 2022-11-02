When the Orange Eagles travelled to Moss Vale in late June, they did so with six players.
The home side on the other hand, had 10.
Against all odds in its Waratah Youth League division two match, Orange came away with a 80-76 victory after Kobe Mansell scored 32 points along with Andrew Gogala's 27.
Having taken over as coach halfway through the season, it was a performance that made Troy Hogarth proud.
"We managed to dominate them, they made a run at us which we knew they would but we played some really strong defence," he said.
"Players committed to the program ... and really gelled with each other and that saw us drive some significant results in the second half of the season."
With the 2023 season nearing its start date, Hogarth will be the permanent head coach and he's a man with a plan, and that plan's for Orange Basketball to reach new heights on the court.
Taking on the role of head coach for the Eagles under 23s side, Hogarth wants this to be the stepping stone for something huge.
"Ultimately it's important for the community to understand that we want the 23s to be a stepping stone for the association," he said.
"Our goal is to have boys and girls juniors, then have male and female 23s and male and female state league.
"If we get to a stage where we're good enough to put an NBL 1 team in, that'd be fantastic, but it's small steps at the moment."
Currently, the 23s compete in the Waratah Youth League second division but have no side in the Waratah mens, which was taken out this year by Hills Hornets.
Having coached the youth team for the second half of last season, Hogarth won't be unfamiliar with the role.
His basketball resume is impressive, spending most of his career at Bankstown Bruins which included an NBL trial many years ago.
Since locating to the Central West he's coached juniors in Orange and Bathurst for the past seven years.
Moving into seniors was the next step.
"I wanted to expand my experience ... I thought it was time to step up to seniors and challenge myself as well as help some of those older players develop their skills and go to the next level, whether that's state league, NBL 1 or the NBL," he said.
Hogarth said the second half of the season was a quality introduction into the world of man management.
"I really enjoyed it, I took it upon myself to have some open and honest conversations with players, both as an individual and as a team," he said.
"I challenged them to really work hard and improve not only their individual play but team play as well - I really enjoyed the added responsibility of bringing a team together.
"We struggled with numbers last season especially in away games because of the travel component, but we had some really good results."
Despite some positive results, a sixth placed finish for the Eagles meant they missed out on finals and Hogarth is determined to see the side improve.
As the only side from the Central West in the Youth League division two competition, the coach believes there's a significant opportunity to make Orange a base for western players.
"We want to introduce some new talent to the team and bring in the best of the region to help us field the best team," he said.
"I have a strong focus to develop our junior players from 18s to move into this next level of 23s and I adopted that last season with the team where we had a few of those players come in and they played very well - that comes from building their confidence in training and giving them game time.
"I've spoken with local juniors who finished their representative career in 18s and am encouraging them to come to selection. I've also been reaching out broadly to associations like Dubbo, Bathurst and Lithgow to encourage eligible players to come down and trial."
Along with building a presence on the court, Hogarth wants the off-court support as well.
"I want to reach out to the business community and am looking for sponsors to come on board," he said.
"Ideally I'd like to see a bus company come on board and help with away games, and I've got ideas to do pre-season work with other sports to try something a bit different.
"Along with that I want our players to give back to the association and attend sessions with the junior programs."
Team selection trials will be held at 8pm November 8 and 8pm November 15 at PCYC Orange.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
