Indigenous and non-Indigenous residents celebrated the culture and history of Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander peoples for NAIDOC Week in Orange this week from October 28 to November 5.
The eight-days of activities are held later in the year in Orange than elsewhere in Australia due to the cooler climate.
Although it was cancelled due to rain this year, the event starts with a march each year down Summer Street to Robertson Park where an opening ceremony is held. On Monday, October 31, 2022, that ceremony was held in doors.
The week of celebrations are set to conclude with the annual NAIDOC Community Awards night on Saturday with close to 300 people attending the sold-out function at the Orange Ex-Services' Club.
The return was particularly celebrated after events were unable to take place for the past two years because of COVID, aside from a small ceremony last year where the award winners were recognised at a pared back awards night.
However, NAIDOC had a humble beginning in Orange when it was organised by an interagency group, including Elders and other members of the Orange Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander community.
Nationally however, NAIDOC started as NADOC in the 1970s.
In 1974, the NADOC committee had been composed entirely of Aboriginal members for the first time and it was in 1975 that it was decided the event should cover a week, from the first to second Sunday in July.
According the the NAIDOC website, in 1991, there was a growing awareness of the distinct cultural histories of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples so NADOC was expanded to recognise Torres Strait Islander people and culture.
The committee then became known as the National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC), which became the title for the whole week.
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission (ATSIC) took over the management of NAIDOC in the mid-1990s until ATSIC was disbanded on April 15, 2004.
Wiradjuri Elder Uncle Neil Ingram, Gerald Power and Jason French were all involved in the event since its beginning in Orange more than 20 years ago and said it started with an interagency group.
The whole purpose for NAIDOC is to encourage all Australians to come together, share in our rich cultural heritage and achievements.- Wiradjuri Elder Uncle Neil Ingram
Uncle Neil said the celebration has come along way since the early days.
"It's still very important," he said.
"The whole purpose for NAIDOC is to encourage all Australians to come together, share in our rich cultural heritage and achievements.
"NAIDOC is not about one week, we should embrace it every day of the year."
Uncle Neil said his sons are nearly 50 and were only boys walking with the school when he first became involved after moving to Orange about 40 years ago.
"There was only a group of us back in the old days and we developed some different interagency groups and obviously NAIDOC was very important to us so we got together as a group and as a community to try and talk about the things that were important to us," he said.
"The most important thing to put this in place was we've got to inform our community. The first contact is elders and then our communities because to share our lived experience is very important.
"Back in those days, when when we first all moved to Orange over 40 years ago there was really nothing here you see. So we tried to get together a little group ourselves and then things that were important to us. NAIDOC was very important to us in those days."
Mr Power said when NAIDOC first started in Orange people thought the 20 or so people marching down the street were protesting.
It may have started small but it has grown significantly in the following years with Indigenous and non-Indigenous residents coming together to celebrate First Nations people, culture and history.
Since then the celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander people has grown significantly with eight-days of events and activities.
"The theme is get up, stand up and show up and that's what we have to do, especially as Aboriginal people, we need to take a stand and bring about change, it won't happen unless we take the rest of Australia with us," Uncle Neil said in the lead up to this year's NAIDOC celebrations in November.
Mr Power is the 2022 NAIDOC Orange chairman and said the first events in Orange included a march down the main street and many people who saw it thought they were protesting.
"I cooked the barbecue back behind the civic centre down there," he said.
Mr Power said early on there was also a dinner held at the Newstead Bowling Club.
"I bought a dish along, [Pam Boney] bought a dish along, the committee bought a dish along," he said.
Mr French said it started with the interagency but he came on board afterwards to introduce other activies, including the awards night.
What I've enjoyed they most about the 20 plus years that I've been involved is that the events and the programs have evolved as well, along with the support in the community so it's not just the indigenous community.- Jason French
"That was, 21 years ago and our first event was held at the Civic Theatre and we had probably about maybe 100 people, if that and it was just basically recognising some of our locals," Mr French said.
"It might have only been four or five awards that night, it wasn't a whole lot.
"From that I took it back to the committee and they said, 'lets have a big function'.
The event then went to the Newstead Bowling Club before going to the Orange Ex-Services' Club where it has remained ever since.
"What I've enjoyed they most about the 20 plus years that I've been involved is that the events and the programs have evolved as well, along with the support in the community so it's not just the indigenous community," Mr French said.
"It's good to celebrate that whole week sort of coming together."
He also liked to see how the event has evolved.
"From a march of just a dozen or so people to the amount that we get now, going from one or two days to a full week of activities, those activities also growing within themselves, like the awards night, like the NAIROC, our women's night, the golf days, the elders luncheon.
"It's good to see that they are regular celebrations on our weekly program but we're always happy to include new programs, we've had comedy nights, we've had art openings and exhibitions and a whole range of different stuff, which is great so it just adds to the esteem that drives new initiatives locally.
"It's just a good feel community committee that supports each other and gets the job done."
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
