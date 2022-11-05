Central Western Daily
Wiradjuri Elder Uncle Neil Ingram, Gerald Power, Jason French discuss the history of NAIDOC in Orange

By Tanya Marschke
November 5 2022 - 12:30pm
Participants march down Summer Street for NAIDOC Week in 2019. Picture by CARLA FREEDMAN

Indigenous and non-Indigenous residents celebrated the culture and history of Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander peoples for NAIDOC Week in Orange this week from October 28 to November 5.

