New plastic ban set to trigger a 'change in mindset and awareness'

Last Tuesday, the NSW Government announced a ban on the supply of a range of plastic products.
From November 1, 2022 suppliers and retailers will required to cease supply of single use plastic straws, cutlery, bowls and plates, as well as polystyrene food service items such as containers and cups, single use plastic cotton buds and some personal care products which are known to contain microbeads.
These products were selected for banning because they represent a high percentage of the plastic litter found in our environment and it is possible to replace them with sustainable alternatives.
The ban is regarded as necessary by government and has wide community support as plastic packaging and single use plastic items make up an estimated 60 per cent of litter in NSW.
A phase out of the banned items will result in an estimated reduction of 2.7 billion tonnes of plastic litter over the next 20 years.
For years NSW has lagged more progressive states such as South Australia on the issue of plastic waste.
However, in the last five years, progress has been made.
Since its commencement in 2017, the NSW container deposit scheme has taken over 8 billion plastic bottles out of circulation.
In June this year, there has been a ban on the supply of single use plastic bags under 35 microns.
The current ban can be seen as another step towards meeting our obligation to reduce plastic waste.
Strong legislation banning single us plastic items is worthwhile.
Apart from significantly reducing the amount of plastic waste going into the environment, it should also reduce demand for plastic production that contributes to climate change.
The ban could also result in social and cultural effects that will contribute to a reduction of plastic pollution as consumers are forced to seek sustainable alternatives to plastic consumption and companies and suppliers will be forced to innovate, rethink designs and source plastic free alternatives.
Changes in mindset and awareness can also be the result of bans.
Our next challenge will be to look at other sections of our retail landscape that are still reliant on plastic packaging and demand that similar action is taken.
There are still a wide range of products that are needlessly encased in plastic and some retailers are still offering plastic bags to their customers.
