Central Western Daily

Earth First | Latest plastic ban in NSW can trigger a 'change in mindset and awareness'

By Nick King
Updated November 2 2022 - 3:31am, first published 3:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New plastic ban set to trigger a 'change in mindset and awareness'

Last Tuesday, the NSW Government announced a ban on the supply of a range of plastic products.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.