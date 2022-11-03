Central Western Daily
Court

Joseph Gersbach found guilty and convicted in Orange Local Court

By Court Reporter
Updated November 4 2022 - 8:37am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A p-plater has been fined and disqualified for driving with drugs in his system in Orange. File picture

A p-plater who failed a road-side drug test has been convicted in Orange Local Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.