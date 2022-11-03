A p-plater who failed a road-side drug test has been convicted in Orange Local Court.
Joseph John Gersbach, 37, of Garema Road, was driving along the Mitchell Highway at 2.19pm on August 21, 2022, when he was stopped by the police for a random breath test.
Gersbach provided a P1 driver's licence, and although he tested negative to alcohol he returned a positive drug test to methamphetamine and cannabis.
Gersbach was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for further testing, which confirmed the presence of drugs in his system.
When asked about the drugs he said, "no comment".
Gersbach was not present in Orange Local Court last Thursday when he was sentenced.
Magistrate David Day convicted him in his absence and said it was classed as a first offence of its type despite Gersbach's driving record.
"No leniency what so ever, a very bad driving record," Mr Day said.
Mr Day also fined him $330 and disqualified his driver's licence for three months.
He said it was the minimum, mandatory disqualification for a person convicted of a first offence of driving with an illicit drug present in their system.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.