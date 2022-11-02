Andrew Gee slams 'appalling and disgraceful' government decisions

Andrew Gee has hit-out at "appalling and disgraceful" decisions in last month's federal budget, reporting residents across his electorate have been left in a "state of fear and confusion".
The Member for Calare said important infrastructure projects including the Orange Sports Precinct are at risk, regional doctor shortages will worsen and cost-of-living pressures are set to continue.
Axing of the Dixons Long Point crossing, Building Better Regions Fund and Regional Training Hub - as well as ongoing uncertainty over Great Western Highway plans - were flagged as primary concerns.
"All of these decisions are going to have a huge impact on our country communities," Gee told the Central Western Daily.
"There's a lot facing our country communities and I don't think this budget has enough answers ... I don't feel the budget is good enough for our country communities."
The 2022/23 budget was generally well received by analysts, but Treasurer Jim Chalmers acknowledged tough decisions were necessary to temper sky-high inflation and weather rocky international conditions.
"This budget pays for what's important, strengthens our buffers against adversity, and begins to build a better future," Chalmers said in his delivery last month.
"[It] is a solid and sensible budget - suited to the conditions ... Australians know this is a time of great challenge ... the global economy teeters again on the edge."
About $27.8 million in federal funding for the Dixons Long Point crossing - linking Orange to Mudgee - was pulled, putting the long-planned Central West project's future in jeopardy.
"Communities have been trying to get that crossing up since the days of the goldrush. We've come so far and so much has gone into it and now it's been snatched away," Gee said.
"There was a $35 million commitment from the previous government to build that game changing crossing and the axe has just been dropped on it. It's an appalling and disgraceful decision."
The $1.38 billion Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) was set up in 2017 to support rural infrastructure projects. It has also been dissolved.
Gee said the fund was vital to creation of the Orange's Orchid domestic violence refuge, female change rooms at Blayney's King George Oval, Mudgee's arts precinct and new Eugowra community hall.
Orange City Council had a application pending through the fund to fill a $10 million hole in its budget for the upcoming Sports Precinct prior to the fund's axing. It's unclear if the announcement will impact development.
"It was a really important project and I'm very concerned that there's nothing going to be available to replace it with," the Member for Calare said of the BBRF.
"We've been told that there will be another grants program coming up, but it won't be open until the second half of next year at best and so meanwhile our country communities are left in limbo."
A planned Western Sydney University Regional Training Hub for doctors in Bathurst was similarly scrapped in recent weeks, as were requirements for oversea-trained doctors to set-up practice in rural towns.
"[The Bathurst training facility was] aimed at addressing the doctors shortage that country NSW and Australia is experiencing ... they've dropped the axe on that," Gee said.
"Previously, when an overseas trained doctor wanted to come and set up practice in Australia they had to work in a country area for up to 10 years.
"The new government has come in and said now they can work in the suburbs of the big cities, they can come and set up in Warringah, Hornsby or Fairfield if they want to.
"You tell me, is an overseas trained doctor weighing up their options going to go to rural and remote Australia or are they going to go to a city area where they can make more money?"
Sky-high cost of living pressures are widespread across all of Australia - including the Central West. Gee said he believes the federal government should be doing more to directly address electricity and gas price rises.
The issue has attracted conflicting views. Proponents of government intervention argue many people are suffering cost stresses, but critics say subsidies would elongate the problem by driving up prices further.
Chalmers said in his address: "This is a $7.5 billion package that helps put some money back in people's pockets, boosts productivity, and grows the economy - but it's carefully targeted and carefully timed, so that it avoids placing additional pressure on inflation."
The Member for Calare also flagged lack of federal funding for the $2 billion Great Western Highway upgrade - which had been promised by the previous government - as a concern for residents in his electorate.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.