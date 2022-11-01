One of our grandchildren recently took his first steps, aged 16 months.
He was pleased and so were his parents watching on. The grandparents just missed the event, having stayed with the family a few days earlier. But while there, I taught him the word, 'wind.'
We were on the back patio, and I pointed to the swaying branches and said to my grandson, "wind". I then said, "the wind was causing the branches to sway".
"Can you say, 'wind?'"
He pointed at the tree and replied, "wind".
I repeated this a couple of times then said, "the wind goes 'swoosh'. Can you say that?", and back came the reply, "swoosh".
Well, I had started something, and the word 'wind' became his favourite word for the day.
Now and again the grandson pointed to the patio and said, "wind".
Upon taking him outside he would point to the swaying branches and say "wind".
Like any of us, he was not seeing the wind but the effects of the wind.
Some of the aspects of life the Good Book describes as meaningless, like chasing after the wind. In fact, it all can seem meaningless.
You are out to enjoy life, but roadblocks come. Sometimes work can seem like that.
You put a lot of effort into it, and it goes unrecognised. Sometimes your wisdom fails, and you make no gains in understanding.
Other times you envy the neighbour and that drives you to achieve to be like them. That, too, is chasing the wind. Understanding about God can be like chasing the wind.
If you investigate the Good Book, you find the Spirit of God is likened to the wind and He brings understanding of knowledge and experience of God.
When Jesus was speaking to someone seeking clarity about knowing God, that is, being born again, he said: "The wind blows wherever it pleases. You hear its sound, but you cannot tell where it comes from or where it is going. So it is with everyone born of the Spirit."
This experience of the Spirit blowing on you is gentle when the Spirit comes alongside our spirit and dwells within our body.
The effect can be felt and seen in the behaviour we exhibit.
This Spirit affirms within that God is true and helps understand the work and ways of God in the world.
Further, He brings light and goodness, to put away futility of thought and darkness in our mind and bring new attitudes that see us be a blessing to others.
