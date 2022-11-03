While it was filmed in the ACT, it's pretty special for new horror-comedy movie Sissy to be premiering in the Colour City this Friday night.
That's because the film production company's main headquarters is based right here in Orange.
Based out of a warehouse on Endsleigh Avenue, Arcadia founders - Alexandra Burke and her Sydney-based business partner, Lisa Shaunessy - have arranged for a Q & A session at the Sissy premier with its creators.
Hosted by Odeon 5 Cinemas on November 4, it'll release the movie officially on Thursday.
But its Friday premiere session means that Orange locals can get up close and personal with emerging Aussie filmmakers, Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes - who also appear in the movie.
"We wanted to make a film that pointed at the global anxiety of our time [so] we asked ourselves 'what scares us right now?' What genuinely terrifies millennials, apart from the real-world threats of climate change and political warfare'," Miss Barlow told Brad Miska in an exclusive interview with Bloody Disgusting.
We asked ourselves 'what scares us right now?' What genuinely terrifies millennials?- Sissy's co-filmmaker, Hannah Barlow
"Social ostracism. Irrelevancy. Cancel culture. Our generation knowing that social media is incredibly toxic and yet choosing to stay tethered to it anyway - as if we don't have a choice.
"The increasing rise of online bullying, con-artistry and suicide was compelling to us [and] on a personal level, we also wanted to explore the long-term mental health ramifications of childhood bullying."
The producing company made waves in Texas earlier this year with the film, where Arcadia unleashed Sissy at the Austin SXSW Film Festival to a sell-out crowd in the 'Midnighters' category.
Starring The Bold Type's Aisha Dee - who plays the lead role of Cecilia or Sissy, a social media influencer - the movie shows the actress 'living the dream', until a run-in with a former-best mate changes all of that during a hens weekend.
She's then stuck in a cabin in a remote area with the person who had also turned into her high school bully ...
Feeling triggered and with a vengeance on her mind ... well, the rest of the story unfolds from there.
Along with Sissy, Arcadia has now produced 18 films since Ms Burke and Ms Shaunessy first launched the company back in 2017, which likely indicates a story of even more successes to come.
They've also had a fair share of Netflix stardom and recently featured Sissy at the Sydney Film Festival.
For more information on the Friday night premiere and for ticket purchases, head online to Orange's Odeon 5 Cinemas website.
This event will kick off at 7:30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.