An unlicensed driver who was found with drugs in her system faced an extra charge after cannabis was found in her passenger's backpack.
Angie Melhuish, 35, of Torpy Street, was not present in Orange Local Court where she was sentenced for driving while unlicensed, possession of a prohibited drug and driving with cannabis, methamphetamine and cannabis leaf in her system.
According to information presented in court, Melhuish was stopped by the police in Adina Crescent at 12.40am on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
She was asked to produce her driver's licence and although she has never had a driver's licence in NSW she said she had a learner's permit in Western Australia.
However, a police check was unable to reveal such a licence.
If she can afford to spend money on drugs she can afford the fine.- Magistrate David Day
Melhuish was breath tested and returned a negative result, however, she tested positive to cannabis and methamphetamine.
The car she was driving was also searched and police found a small resealable plastic bag containing cannabis in the passenger's backpack. The passenger said she was carrying the drug for Melhuish and the drug was seized. It was later weighed at 0.8 grams.
She was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for a secondary test.
When questioned, she said, "I had some last Thursday".
An analysis of a saliva sample taken at the police station returned a positive result for cannabis, methamphetamine and cocaine.
Magistrate David Day convicted Melhuish in her absence after reading the police report.
"Her driving record discloses she's never had a licence and she's out there driving around with all sorts of interesting substances in her [system]," Mr Day said.
"She must get a licence.
"She has been convicted for that, she's dangerous."
Mr Day fined her $220 for driving never licensed but did not impose a driving disqualification for that particular offence.
He also fined her $110 for possession of cannabis.
"If she can afford to spend money on drugs she can afford the fine," Mr Day said.
Mr Day fined her an additional $220 for driving with the drugs in her system and disqualified her from obtaining a driver's licence for three months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.