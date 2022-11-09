Police are urging people to take advantage of a Christmas road safety campaign, so they don't have to go and knock on someone's door to tell them their loved one is never coming home as a result of drink-driving.
The Plan B campaign is part of the Orange and Cabonne Road Safety Program, which encourages everyone to leave the car at home and catch a taxi when celebrating the festive season at their work Christmas party.
As part of the annual taxi voucher campaign, workplaces can register their staff Christmas party to go in the weekly draw for free $10 taxi vouchers.
Orange mayor Jason Hamling said the vouchers are funded by Transport for NSW with support from the Orange Taxi Co-op, which has contributed $4500 worth of vouchers.
"They've thrown a considerable amount of money into this," Cr Hamling said.
"The taxi industry know how important this is as well. The main message is don't drink and drive, plan for an option B.
"We're all aware of the tragic consequences of drink driving for families, and it's only made more heartbreaking when it happens around the festive season."
Central Western Police District superintendent Brendan Gorman said police deal with a number of deaths through alcohol related motor vehicle crashes and he wants to get people home safely to their families while enjoying Christmas and New Year safely.
"That's a choice someone has made to put themselves and others at risk," he said.
"We don't want to be knocking on any doors coming into this time of year if someone is not going to be there for Christmas.
"Every year unfortunately leading up to Christmas drink driving is an issue.
"Christmas and New Year time is the biggest risk period we have, there are more people on the roads travelling for holidays, plus everyone is enjoying their Christmas and New Year period and time with their families."
Superintendent Gorman said police will also be stepping up drink-driving patrols and breath testing leading into the Christmas and New Year period.
"Even if you have drunk the night before and you are travelling home, use your plan B because you don't know how long it's going to be in your system," he said.
Orange and Cabonne road safety officer Andrea Hamilton Vaughan said employers and employees should reinforce the drink-driving message to their colleagues at this time of year.
"From 2016-2020 in Orange there were 26 casualty crashes, where an occupant has been injured or killed, when alcohol was a contributing factor. Of further concern were the 330 casualty crashes where the driver had a legal blood alcohol concentration," Ms Hamilton Vaughan said.
"Every single glass of alcohol affects your driving, it reduces the ability to judge speed and distance, gives the driver a false sense of confidence and there's an increased tendency to take risks."
Ms Hamilton Vaughan said the number of crashes has reduced since the campaign was first launched and she was particularly concerned with crashes that take place after a driver has had one or two drinks so is still legally allowed to drive.
"We've dropped that number of crashes in the last five years by about 150," she said.
"Every glass of alcohol can affect their driving ability and if they want to get home safely, go out, enjoy yourself, relax, but then get a taxi home."
Orange Taxis CEO Darryl Curran said there will be 28 taxis on the road in Ornge over the Christmas period.
"The average pick up time is six minutes in Orange at the moment," he said.
"Friday and Saturday nights we really do ten to struggle; everyone wants to go home around that 12am mark so if you can have that organised pick up time it certainly makes that pick up more effective."
