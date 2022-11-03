A rare and unique opportunity

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Friday October 21: 'Blair Athol', 281 Keppel Street, Bathurst:
Designed by legendary architect James Hine, Blair Athol was carefully constructed between 1891 and 1892 as a manor house for solicitor and Bathurst Council Mayor John McPhillamy Esquire and his family.
Blair Athol's grand Victorian architecture has been brought back to its glory with a number of fabulous modern automation features throughout the building, while the private park-like grounds ensure absolute privacy.
The mansion offers stately reception and dining rooms, stunning kitchen, five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, study, gymnasium, conservatory, and garden bungalow along with private parklike grounds across the 5,597 square metre estate
The separate, self-contained villa guest house has also been completely renovated and offers four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms bathrooms, a large terrace, and gorgeous sandstone courtyard.
Located at 281 Keppel Street, the site enjoys one of the highest points of the Bathurst CBD and offers some of the finest views of the district, from private and undisturbed to the east, to the north and back across the Bathurst township.
The property's owners since 2015, Francesca and Peter Terry, have thoroughly undertaken a substantial seven year, back to bare bones renovation of the mansion.
They have given particular consideration to the Victorian Italianate architecture, while ensuring the finest finishes and modern living requirements were all included throughout the mansion. Gold leaf gilding throughout has lifted the finish of the mansion most elegantly.
The addition of the adjoining four bedroom villa, on its own title, ensures options and increased privacy to the entire Blair Athol Estate.
The opportunities available for this property are broad. Buyers could use it as a private country estate for family, perhaps a corporate executive retreat, or even high-end guest accommodation.
The separate villa may serve as an office or guest accommodation for visitors, the options are endless.
This property truly represents a once in a lifetime opportunity and requires a full, thorough inspection to take in all 'Blair Athol' has to offer.
'Blair Athol' at 281 Keppel Street will be up for auction on Friday, November 18, at 10.30am. The auction will be held at The Auction Centre, 152 William Street, Bathurst.
