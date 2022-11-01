A man told police he had several drinks the night before he was caught mid-range drink-driving in Orange.
Colin Brian Townsend, 46, of Spring Terrace Road, Forest Reefs, was driving north along Edward Street when he was stopped near the Moulder Street intersection due to the registration status of the vehicle he was driving.
He was breath tested during the traffic stop and when he was asked if he'd had any alcohol, he said, "yes I had a few last night".
Townsend returned a positive reading so was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for a breath analysis at 8.55am on August 17.
Following a 15-minute observation period, he told the police that he had 14 stubbies of Toohey's New beer and did not eat any food.
Townsend said he started drinking about 3.30pm and had his last drink at 1am.
Police observed him to be sluggish on his feet, his eyes were bloodshot and his speech appeared to be slow.
He also had a slight smell of alcohol on his breath.
On analysis Townsend returned a mid-range reading of 0.098.
Townsend was not present in Orange Local Court for sentencing.
Magistrate David Day was presented with a summary of the police evidence in court and sentenced Townsend in his absence.
Magistrate David Day fined him $880, disqualified his driver's licence for three months and placed him on a 12-month interlock order.
