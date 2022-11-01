Central Western Daily
Court

Colin Townsend convicted of mid-range drink-driving in Orange Local Court

By Court Reporter
November 1 2022 - 8:00am
The man told police he drank 14 stubbies of beer the night before driving. File picture

A man told police he had several drinks the night before he was caught mid-range drink-driving in Orange.

